All 8 Harry Potter films are now on HBO Max

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

If you're looking to sit down with the kids (or even with your grown self, which is perfectly acceptable) and watch the Harry Potter films, there's now only place place to do so. And it's not Netflix. It's not Prime Video. It's HBO Max .

All eight films — from The Sorcerer's Stone to The Deathly Hallows Part 2 are now on HBO Max.

While it was a bit of a surprise to see the entire catalog on HBO Max on Day 1, it also wasn't conjured completely out of thin air. WarnerMedia execs had said they were trying to get the rights to the films, previously held by NBCUniversal. And it turns out, they did.

So you don't have to hunt for Harry Potter any longer. It's all right there on HBO Max, in HD. (Though not in full 4K resolution, which is a shame.)

The full slate of films breaks down thusly:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

HBO Max, by the way, is the streaming service owned by WarnerMedia (which is owned, in turn, by AT&T) that houses all the legacy HBO content as well as new HBO Max exclusives. It also is where you'll find all kinds of other content from Warner Bros., TNT, CNN, TBS, TCM, the D.C. Universe, and more.

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month and is available on most major platforms.