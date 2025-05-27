Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at young actors cast for Harry, Ron and Hermione roles
Harry, Ron and Hermione have been cast for the new Harry Potter TV series on HBO.
After months of speculation and anticipation, the three main roles have been cast for the new Harry Potter TV series.
It was revealed today, Tuesday, May 27, that the HBO series will see newcomers Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.
The trio will be taking on the roles played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who were all propelled to stardom when they appeared in the movies.
The TV series is set to be a 'faithful adaptation of JK Rowling's book series, and more than 30,000 children auditioned when an open casting call for the roles was announced last year.
Speaking of trying to find the perfect actors for the roles, executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod said: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.
"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”
While this is the first time all three of the stars will front a major series, they aren't complete strangers to the world of TV and theatre. Arabella has previously starred in the West End production of Matilda, as well as the Andrew Lloyd Webber production of Starlight Express.
Meanwhile, Alastair has appeared in TV advertisements, and Dominic is set to be seen in Sky Original comedy Grow.
The young cast will join John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, with the school's key professors being played by Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu, as Severus Snape.
Other confirmed actors in the series include Nick Frost as the affable groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as professor Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as caretaker Argus Filch.
