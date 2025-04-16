How to watch Sherlock & Daughter: stream the latest Sherlock adaptation online or on TV

The latest version of Arthur Conan-Doyle's famous detective is set to hit screens on Wednesday, April 16 when Sherlock & Daughter debuts.

In this new 10-part TV show, Harry Potter actor David Thewlis takes up the mantle of Holmes, as he solves the murder a woman.

Helping him is the daughter of this woman, who may also be the titular daughter of Sherlock. As they hunt for a killer, this woman also searches for clues as to her lineage.

It's a new take on the Sherlock mythos, and it was filmed in Ireland with a cast of British, Irish and American actors. So here's how to watch Sherlock & Daughter when it comes out.

How to watch Sherlock & Daughter in the US

If you live in the US and want to watch Sherlock & Daughter, you'll have to do so using the cable channel The CW.

Episodes will air on The CW at 9 pm ET/PT every Wednesday from Wednesday, April 16. There are 10 episodes in total.

You might have The CW as part of your cable plan but if not, you can watch it via a live TV streaming service as these platforms let you stream live channels on various smart devices.

The CW is available via Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV, and we're fans of the former as certain tiers also include a subscription to Hulu, ESPN Plus and Disney Plus.

Alternatively you can stream videos from The CW for free on its app or website, if you can't watch the series live.

How to watch Sherlock & Daughter in the UK

Sherlock & Daughter has been confirmed to air on Discovery Plus in the UK, which is a bizarre outlet given that the streaming service is one for factual content and sports.

At least it'll be affordable: Discovery Plus costs only £3.99 per month for a subscription, making it the cheapest paid streaming service in the UK.

Episodes of Sherlock & Daughter are expected to land on Discovery Plus weekly from Wednesday, April 16.

How to watch Sherlock & Daughter in Australia

The broadcast rights to Sherlock & Daughter in Australia are held by SBS, so we're expecting to see the broadcaster show it on its live TV channel and via the free streaming service SBS On Demand at some point.

However the broadcaster has made no mention of Sherlock & Daughter in its April upload summary for SBS On Demand, and the TV schedule doesn't list it when it airs elsewhere. So Aussie fans of Holmes may have to wait a little bit to see the series.

How to watch Sherlock & Daughter everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Sherlock & Daughter, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!