Watson: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Morris Chestnut medical drama

Sherlock Holmes and Watson is one of the most iconic duos of all time, but the new CBS series Watson is set to offer a different look at the beloved titular character.

Watson is set to join the CBS lineup in mid-season, adding on to the network’s lineup of new shows for 2024-2025 that include Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Matlock, NCIS: Origins, Poppa’s House and more. It also reunites the network with creator/producer Craig Sweeney, whose previous updated take on Sherlock Holmes and Watson, Elementary, ran for seven seasons on the network.

So what’s in store for this new iteration of Dr. Watson? Here’s everything you need to know about Watson.



Watson is getting a major premiere from CBS, debuting on Sunday, January 26, 2025, immediately following the AFC Championship game, expected to be one of the most watched NFL games of the year. CBS has set a tentative time of 10 pm ET/7 pm PT for Watson, but that may change depending on how long then game goes.

Following its notable premiere, Watson will then make its regular time slot debut a few weeks later on Sunday, February 16, at 10 pm ET/PT.

In order watch Watson live you need access to your local CBS station, which is available through traditional pay-TV providers, TV antennas or select live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV). You can also sign up for Paramount Plus to watch the show. Opting for Paramount Plus with Showtime allows you to watch it on the platform as it airs live, though all Paramount Plus options will let you watch the show on-demand the day after its airs on CBS.

Watson cast

Taking on the role of Dr. John Watson in the new series is Morris Chestnut. Chestnut is best known for his role in The Best Man franchise, including the most recent TV series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. He’s popped up in a handful of other shows recently, including Diarra from Detroit and Reasonable Doubt season 2. But here he gets the chance to lead a network TV show.

Also in the Watson cast in as yet unspecified roles are Eve Harlow (The Night Agent), Peter Mark Kendall (Kaleidoscope), Ritchie Coster (Tulsa King season 1), Inga Schlingmann (So Help Me Todd) and Rochelle Aytes (S.W.A.T.)



Watson plot

Here is the official synopsis for Watson:

“Watson takes place six months after the death of the titular character’s friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. The show stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, who resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though — Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.”

Watson trailer

There is no trailer for Watson at this time. When one becomes available we’ll add it here.

Watson behind the scenes

As mentioned, Watson was created by Craig Sweeney, who previously told a modern day of Sherlock Holmes in Elementary. But his list of credits goes beyond that. Sweeney was a producer on the shows The 4400, Medium and Limitless, while also serving as a consulting producer on the Paramount Plus original series Star Trek: Discovery.

In addition, Chestnut is serving as an executive producer on the series in addition to his leading role.

CBS Studios is the production studio behind the series.