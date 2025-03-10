Watson episode 5 recap: Watson tempts jail with dangerous surgery

Watson’s episode 5, “The Man With The Glowing Chest,” begins in 2016, with Taryn Quintyne (Brittany Adebumola) practicing her valedictorian speech, but she can’t stop coughing. Her mother calls an ambulance.

We see that Taryn has to repeatedly go into the hospital for the next eight years, where it’s learned she has sickle cell. There is a cure for the disease, but it costs $3 million and isn’t covered by insurance. When Taryn’s doctor leaves, Taryn has a stroke and the left side of her face is suddenly paralyzed.

Is there something else wrong with Taryn? Will Watson (Morris Chestnut) be able to save her? Here’s what happens in Watson episode 5.

Watson breaks the law

Mary (Rochelle Aytes) wants Watson to help Taryn. There’s a clinical trial being put together that’s an alternate version of the sickle cell cure. Mary wants Taryn in it. But she knows Taryn’s current symptoms will stop her from being accepted. Watson needs to find out why Taryn’s sickle cells are worsening so rapidly and stabilize her so she’s ready for the trial.

When Watson goes to see Taryn, she says the attacks have been getting worse all year. Watson is concerned about the long-term impact on Taryn, as she’s still just 26.

Watson tells the doctors at the clinic that Taryn’s mystery isn’t her disease, but why do we live in a world that could cure her, but won’t.

Watson says they can use Crisper, which allows human genomes to be edited, to defeat the disease; an expensive cure for sickle cell was created by another biotech company. Duplicating the cure would be illegal, but Watson believes the cure is sloppy and says they can improve it.

Watson says he needs to circumvent the FDA, the hospital, Mary and the law to make Taryn better. He asks for Shinwell’s (Ritchie Coster) help. Shinwell revels in planning the “job.” They aim to recruit Obi (Nat Faxon) as the surgeon to help with the procedure, as they want to keep the clinic’s doctors out of trouble.

Watson wants to do base repair editing on Taryn. They collect her stem cells and create a base editor, a microscopic tool to correct the mutation that’s causing her sickle cell. They drill into her shin to tap into her bone marrow, where the edited cells will replicate. She should feel better quickly and will be free of the disease.

Taryn will be the first person to have this procedure, and it’s not approved by the FDA. If Taryn agrees to it, she can’t tell anyone about it. If it goes wrong, not only could Watson lose his job, he could go to prison.

After everyone leaves the clinic, Obi arrives to do the procedure. Watson gives Taryn a chance to back-out, reminding her that the procedure is new science. She goes through with it. The procedure is so simple, Taryn can’t believe that’s all it took.

The other doctors find out

Eve Harlow, Inga Schlingmann and Peter Mark Kendall in Watson (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

When Taryn, Watson and Obi leave, Ingrid (Eve Harlow), Sasha (Inga Schlingmann) Stephens and Adam (Peter Mark Kendall) are waiting for them. Stephens recognized Obi and knew Watson was up to something.

Watson refuses to say anything, though, to save them. But Stephens says Watson deserves to tell them, as they’ve sacrificed so much to work with him. Watson tells them about the illegal procedure, saying he’s tired of seeing people dying when cures are only available at extortionate prices.

The doctors gather to discuss whether they will report Watson or continue working with him. The four of them discuss the ethics, but then decide to keep the procedure to themselves. Shinwell shows them Taryn’s new blood cells, proving that it worked.

Mary is intrigued by Taryn’s recovery

Mary checks on Taryn, whose vitals are better. She will get to go home soon. Mary asks what Watson did, but Taryn refuses to say anything. Mary asks about the mole removal, which is the excuse Watson used for the procedure. Again, Taryn stays quiet.

Mary knows something is amiss. She quizzes Watson about the mole removal and Taryn’s sudden improvement. But he says nothing. So Mary gets a sample of Taryn’s blood to discover what Watson did.

Now back at home, Taryn suddenly can’t breathe. She’s had a pulmonary embolism. The clinic’s doctors believe it’s because of Watson’s illegal procedure. But Watson insists it’s not responsible. Watson is just focused on saving Taryn. Thankfully, Taryn stabilizes.

Mary asks Watson if he did a procedure to rid Taryn of sickle cell that then gave Taryn a pulmonary embolism. But Watson has figured out Taryn is pregnant, which is what caused the embolism. Taryn is delighted to be pregnant and breaks down.

Mary throws away the vials of blood, covering Watson’s tracks.

Sasha helps Ingrid

Ingrid asks for Sasha’s help. Ingrid is annoyed that the patient she’s suggesting for the paralysis trial, which will see AI fix an injured spine, is being rejected. Sasha says Ingrid needs to create an emotional story for her patient. Sasha writes a referral for Ingrid’s patient, which helps her be selected.

We also get to learn a bit more about Ingrid. She lives with her sister, and their mother left them 20 years ago. Ingrid’s sister is also in a wheelchair, and the patient that she was pleading to get the paralysis trial.

As the episode ends, we see Ingrid writing up detailed notes on Watson’s illegal procedure on Taryn.

New episodes of Watson air Sundays on CBS, then are available to stream on Paramount Plus.