Malpractice season 2 episode 4 recap: Who is found dead after a sickening cover-up?

Malpractice season 2 sees Dr Norma Callahan (Helen Behan) and Dr George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé) from the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU) return for a brand new case - this time looking into the actions of Dr James Ford (Tom Hughes), a Psychiatric Registrar in a North Yorkshire hospital.

James finds himself torn between a new mother attending a routine postnatal check-up and the sectioning of a psychotic woman during a hectic on-call shift - and soon a devastating turn of events leaves new mum Rosie dead and James fighting for his job. Is he a doctor with a God complex or the victim of wider problems?

Here is everything that happened in Malpractice season 2 episode 4...

The fourth episode opens with Norma and George fuming after their meeting with Eric, cross about the way he told them how to do their job. They both agree to let him think they are only focusing on James, but to continue to look into Sophia and find out if there are any other complaints that have been made against her over the last few years.

James heads into work and tries calling Maria again after she gave him her number following his message asking about Sophia. At work, he asks after Ashlene, who has been brought back from the main hospital after her suicide attempt. He is told about the new patient who has been brought in with bipolar and is asked to go and see her.

George and Norma aren't happy to be told how to do their job by Eric. (Image credit: (C) WORLD PRODUCTIONS )

Precious is with the patient, but James is horrified to see it is Fizz and makes a hasty exit when Precious says she can wake her if he wants to examine her. He searches for her paperwork and when he finds it and sees his name mentioned in it, he shreds the page, just as his colleague comes in and catches him in the act.

James goes to see Kate and asks what he should do, and she's horrified when he admits that he and Fizz kissed, but he had no idea that the drugs she was taking were going to trigger a manic episode with her bipolar disorder. She is upset about them kissing, but he tells her it happened right after he heard from the MIU that she had lied to them that she didn't ask him to go to Toni's sectioning, and she is surprised she has been caught out. She just tells him to stay off the ward for a few days and he agrees.

Later, Maria eventually answers the phone to James, and he is desperate to get some answers from her, despite the fact that she is nervous to be speaking with him. She doesn't want to discuss it all over the phone, so they arrange to meet the following morning at 8 am.

That evening, Sophia is at work when a struggling mum in labour needs assistance, but despite the other midwife's advice, she is adamant that the mother needs a c-section. After getting in trouble the previous day for an unnecessary C-section, she calls her boss, Arun, but he tells her no to the C-section and she needs to assist the mother with a natural birth using forceps. This is the second labour that Sophia has wanted to bypass forceps and go straight to theatre, and it seems she is avoiding forceps because of what happened with Toni's baby.

As the labour progresses, the forceps don't work, even when Arun turns up and tries himself. In the end, he is forced to agree that they need to do a C-section, but the baby is left in a very bad way.

As Maria and James meet the following morning, Norma is telling George that there have been multiple historical complaints made against Maria from when she worked at a care home for the elderly. She says that the fact they have all come out of the woodwork recently can't be a coincidence, and she thinks this could have something to do with the trust.

Maria is clearly worried about James being followed and is terrified as she tells him about Rosie's traumatic birth and that she referred her for a psychiatric consultation but that Sophia cancelled it. She tells James that the board are trying to cover up any wrongdoing to protect the reputation of the hospital and that they have screwed her over, and that they will do the same to him. Maria warns that he has no idea who he is dealing with and hurries off, telling him not to contact her again.

Kate is backed into a corner by the trust. (Image credit: (C) WORLD PRODUCTIONS )

At work, Arun goes to see Eric and tells him about the baby he delivered the evening before, lying that he had to rescue Sophia, who had insisted on a natural delivery, even though he recommended a c-section, which is the opposite of what actually happened. Eric says they have to cover this up and speak to the family and avoid blame, he also says they need to give Sophia time off to keep her away from the family.

George gets a letter from the parents of a little boy, Liam, who died four years ago and they want to meet. He tells Norma about it, and she tells him he absolutely must not go and should protect himself.

At work, James asks Kate if she has sorted the issue of Fizz, and she says she has had her transferred to another ward. He also says that he has tracked down Maria, the midwife from Rosie's labour, but Kate lashes out when he suggests the trust is covering something up and says she doesn't want to know.

Sophia is called into a meeting with Eric and Arun, where she is accused of not doing the C-section on baby Patel soon enough and is blamed for his condition now, which is unfair, as she raised concerns about the labour to Arun, which he ignored. She is devastated when Eric tells her to take time off, especially when Arun is condescending as he suggests she is struggling in the wake of her divorce. With everyone ganging up on her, she lashes out and tells Eric that Arun is the one holding off on a C-section, but he ignores her and tells her to take the time off.

George finds the records of more doctors who have had complaints made against them while they were working on obstetrics, but all the complaints were made after they had raised concerns with how obstetrics was run, and by patients after they met with the trust, suggesting they had been talked into making the complaints.

James is thrown under the bus by the hospital trust. (Image credit: (C) WORLD PRODUCTIONS )

Later, Norma meets with Doctor Ben Monroe, her daughter, Ruby's tutor. She tells him that she knows he has been sleeping with Ruby, and that is why she is quitting her medical degree. She threatens him by saying that he needs to quit his lecturing job so that Ruby can go back to university, and he is stunned. Ben tells her that he isn't going to leave his job, but Norma says if he doesn't, then she will tell everyone he works with that he takes advantage of his students and will make sure he is struck off.

Kate is called into a meeting with Eric and he tells her that they are closing the psychiatry unit. He butters her up by saying they are thinking of merging with another unit called Oakwell, and that they will be looking for a new Director of Psychiatry and that she would be perfect for the job. Kate is surprised but pleased, telling him that she thinks she is ready for the big step up; however, he is playing games with her, because he then brings out the image of her and James kissing and asks what is going on. She tries to defend their relationship, but he isn't listening and tells her that a relationship with her trainee doctor, especially one under investigation, who she also gave evidence to the MIU about, is unacceptable. She asks if they are going to sack her, but he tells her they should, but they have something else in mind.

Later, there is a news report on Maria's suspension and the fact that she is being investigated by the police. As she is being hounded by the press at her front door, Sophia has seen the report and calls Maria... knowing now that she was framed by the trust, just like what is happening to her now, but Maria ignores her calls.

George and Norma are shocked to find Kate has come to see them. She admits there is something she didn't tell them last time they met, and they seem confused. The next thing we see is James arriving for work and the police are waiting for him.

James is taken to meet Eric, George and Norma, who ask him about Fizz and the night she overdosed at the nightclub. Eric tells him that he is suspended from work, leaving James devastated as Norma reveals they were close to deciding that he was fit to continue practicing before all this happened. James fights back, telling them about Rosie's traumatic birth and Toni's baby with the head fracture, and says the trust is covering up wrongdoings in obstetrics.

Kate is upset she has been forced to frame James. (Image credit: (C) WORLD PRODUCTIONS )

After James goes, Eric puts on a show of being relieved he is gone, telling Norma and George that he is glad they are all on the same page. However, after the meeting, when they are alone, George tells Norma it is all a bit too convenient that James is now gone, just like Maria, and that he only made the mistakes he did because he felt under pressure. George points out that the trust is using James to distract them from what is going on in obstetrics, and that they need to look into what he meant about Toni's baby's head being fractured.

As they are talking, George gets a message from Doctor Armitage, one of the anesthetists who was reported, agreeing to meet with MIU.

Kate gets home to find James waiting for her, and he isn't happy. He knows that she has been manipulated by the trust, and she tells him that they have photos of them together, and she had no choice. He asks what about them, but she says there is no relationship and that he needs to go home.

James races to rescue Maria, but is too late. (Image credit: (C) WORLD PRODUCTIONS )

Instead of going home, James goes to speak to Maria, hoping that together they can get their version of events across.

However, when he gets to her house, there is no answer. He goes around the back and sees Maria lying motionless on the sofa, so he breaks in through the back door. However, it is too late, because when he gets to her, she is tragically already dead after taking an overdose.

All episodes of Malpractice season 2 are available on ITVX as a box set now.

The series will air on ITV1 on Sunday, May 4, Monday, May 5, Tuesday, May 6 all at 9pm. The final two episodes will air on Sunday, May 11, and Monday, May 12 also at 9pm on ITV1.