Malpractice viewers praise THIS character as the harrowing yet 'insightful' ITV drama continues

The second season of Malpractice, the ITV drama written by former NHS Doctor Grace Ofori-Attah, focuses on the aftermath of a medical error.

The show's second season has created a stir on social media, with viewers praising the 'sharp depiction' of issues within the NHS.

One doctor in particular has won the approval of Malpractice fans, with some saying that he's the 'only one' who 'actually cares' about the patients.

Actor Tom Hughes has taken on the role of psychiatric registrar Dr James Ford, who finds himself in a difficult situation with an anxious new mother during a post-natal check-up and the sectioning of a psychotic patient.

The hard-hitting drama explores how overworked staff can find themselves in difficult situations, and fans have praised how James has come across as a doctor with real empathy.

'James is the only one who actually cares about patients,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

The social media user added, 'I know he doesn't go about it in the best way but it's obvious he's the only one who cares.'

The social media user also wrote, 'James himself will end up on the psychiatric ward after all this.'

Another fan agreed, replying, 'Right?! His work life, his love life and his mental health have all fallen apart completely in such quick succession.'

Prompting the original social media user to add, 'He'll be admitting himself before long especially after finding a suicide now too.'

Meanwhile, another fan added, praising the show, 'I’m only on episode 2 of #malpractice but total hats off to the creators producers directors actors for such a sharp depiction of issues particularly in #MentalHealth but also the tension across the system! Spot on & I hope you get an award for it!'

While another said of the 'insightful' drama, 'Thoroughly enjoyed this series even better than the first.

'The amount of toxicity in a health system stemming from greed and arrogance that cost lives as well as valuable workers. Insightful and sadly realistic.'

While another said, offering more praise, 'ITV series "Malpractice" highlights to all healthcare professionals just how dangerous & career destroying whistleblowing is. Watch it!'

Malpractice continues next week on ITV.