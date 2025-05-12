Malpractice viewers praise THIS character as the harrowing yet 'insightful' ITV drama continues
Malpractice fans have some concerns for James' mental health
The second season of Malpractice, the ITV drama written by former NHS Doctor Grace Ofori-Attah, focuses on the aftermath of a medical error.
The show's second season has created a stir on social media, with viewers praising the 'sharp depiction' of issues within the NHS.
One doctor in particular has won the approval of Malpractice fans, with some saying that he's the 'only one' who 'actually cares' about the patients.
Actor Tom Hughes has taken on the role of psychiatric registrar Dr James Ford, who finds himself in a difficult situation with an anxious new mother during a post-natal check-up and the sectioning of a psychotic patient.
The hard-hitting drama explores how overworked staff can find themselves in difficult situations, and fans have praised how James has come across as a doctor with real empathy.
'James is the only one who actually cares about patients,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
James is the only one who actually cares about patients #MalpracticeMay 11, 2025
The social media user added, 'I know he doesn't go about it in the best way but it's obvious he's the only one who cares.'
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The social media user also wrote, 'James himself will end up on the psychiatric ward after all this.'
James himself will end up on the psychiatric ward after all this #MalpracticeMay 11, 2025
Another fan agreed, replying, 'Right?! His work life, his love life and his mental health have all fallen apart completely in such quick succession.'
Prompting the original social media user to add, 'He'll be admitting himself before long especially after finding a suicide now too.'
Meanwhile, another fan added, praising the show, 'I’m only on episode 2 of #malpractice but total hats off to the creators producers directors actors for such a sharp depiction of issues particularly in #MentalHealth but also the tension across the system! Spot on & I hope you get an award for it!'
I’m only on episode 2 of #malpractice but total hats off to the creators producers directors actors for such a sharp depiction of issues particularly in #MentalHealth but also the tension across the system! Spot on & I hope you get an award for it! 👌#itv pic.twitter.com/Cf7a0uVyLCMay 4, 2025
While another said of the 'insightful' drama, 'Thoroughly enjoyed this series even better than the first.
'The amount of toxicity in a health system stemming from greed and arrogance that cost lives as well as valuable workers. Insightful and sadly realistic.'
Thoroughly enjoyed this series even better than the first. The amount of toxicity in a health system stemming from greed and arrogance that cost lives as well as valuable workers. Insightful and sadly realistic. #Malpractice pic.twitter.com/7L8h38RCCjMay 6, 2025
While another said, offering more praise, 'ITV series "Malpractice" highlights to all healthcare professionals just how dangerous & career destroying whistleblowing is. Watch it!'
ITV series "Malpractice" highlights to all healthcare professionals just how dangerous & career destroying whistleblowing is.Watch it!May 7, 2025
Malpractice continues next week on ITV.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.