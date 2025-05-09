I've just binged an amazing new gritty drama — and now I'm going to binge the first season!
ITV's Malpractice has become my new TV obsession.
Malpractice season 2 on ITV1 and ITVX had me gripped from the very first episode - but I am embarrassed to say that I watched it without having even seen the first season.
However, that is all about to change, because I loved the second season so much that I am going to go back and binge-watch season 1 immediately.
The second season, which is now available as a box set on ITVX but is also airing on ITV1 on Sunday and Monday evenings, sees Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei from the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU) return for a brand new case - this time looking into the actions of Dr James Ford, a Psychiatric Registrar in a North Yorkshire hospital.
Malpractice season 1, which was the most-watched launch episode of a new drama on ITV1 in 2023 with 6.7m viewers, follows the fallout for troubled A&E doctor Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar) as her treatment of a patient came into question.
Luckily for me, the series are standalone and focus on different characters and investigations, with only Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei from the MIU working across both seasons, making it much easier to watch the show out of order, like me!
If you are a fan of twisty-turny dramas that leave you guessing, then this is one for you. Malpractice is gritty, hard-hitting and binge-worthy drama at its very best and while I am yet to unearth the delights that season 1 no doubt has to offer, season 2 had me hooked throughout all five episodes.
In the second season, Dr James Ford finds himself torn between a new mother attending a routine postnatal check-up and the sectioning of a psychotic woman during a hectic on-call shift - and soon a devastating turn of events leaves new mum Rosie dead, and James fighting for his job.
But while Norma and George are called in as the MIU look into the case, they soon unearth sickening secrets that have been kept hidden, and their investigation takes them to places they never thought possible. It quickly turns out that James' case is just the tip of the iceberg, and as more people die and more secrets are uncovered, they finally make a discovery that no one saw coming.
If you are looking for a new box set that will have you gripped, then look no further than Malpractice on ITVX.
All episodes of Malpractice seasons 1 and 2 are available on ITVX now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
