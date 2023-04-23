Malpractice cast: who's who in the medical thriller

By Grace Morris
published

Malpractice cast — a who's who guide to the ITV medical drama.

Malpractice cast: Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards wearing a stethoscope and blue scrubs
Who's in the cast of Malpractice? (Image credit: ITV)

Malpractice, written by real-life former doctor Grace Ofori-Attah, follows stressed-out medic Dr Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar) who faces disastrous consequences when a patient under her watch dies.

Set in the A&E department of a busy Yorkshire hospital, patient Edith Owusu is brought in following a suspected opioid overdose. Heading up the team is Dr Lucinda, who leaves the patient in the care of a junior doctor so that she can deal with another serious incident.

But when Edith dies, Lucinda’s behaviour and decisions on that fateful night become the subject of an investigation by the Medical Investigation Unit. As Lucinda's life implodes, some crushing secrets come to light.

Here is the cast of Malpractice...

Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards

Niamh Algar in blue scrubs and stethoscope as Dr Lucinda Edwards in Malpractice.

Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards. (Image credit: ITV)

Niamh Algar plays the titular role of Dr Lucinda Edwards, a hard-working but exhausted doctor whose career is in jeopardy when she becomes the subject of an enquiry by the Medical Investigation Unit after patient Edith Owusu dies on her watch — and it's not long before devastating secrets emerge as her life spirals out of control.

Niamh has starred in an array of projects throughout her acting career, including Deceit, The Wonder, Wrath of Man, Censor and The Virtues.

James Purefoy as Dr Leo Harris

James Purefoy in a dark jacket as Dr Leo Harris in Malpractice.

James Purefoy as Dr Leo Harris. (Image credit: ITV)

James Purefoy stars as Lucinda's boss and mentor Dr Leo Harris. He initially supports Lucinda through the ordeal, but this eventually lessens and Lucinda starts to feel abandoned.

James has previously starred in Marie AntoinettePennyworth, Rome and The Following.

Hannah Walters as Matron Beth Relph

Hannah Walters as Beth Relph wearing a blue nurse's uniform and holding a red clipboard

Hannah Walters as Matron Beth Relph. (Image credit: ITV)

Hannah Walters portrays efficient matron Beth Relph, who is working alongside Lucinda on the catastrophic shift. She's astonished when her department is under scrutiny by the Medical Investigation Unit.

Hannah has had roles in Boiling PointThis is England, Time and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Priyanka Patel as Dr Ramya Morgan

Priyanka Patel as Dr Ramya Morgan wearing a stethoscope and blue scrubs

Priyanka Patel as Dr Ramya Morgan. (Image credit: ITV)

Priyanka Patel is Dr Ramya Morgan, an ambitious junior medic who lacks in confidence. She's annoyed when Lucinda leaves Edith in her care — and it has tragic consequences.

Priyanka's previous work includes Sadie J and Another Me.

Scott Chambers as Dr Oscar Beattie

Scott Chambers as Dr Oscar Beattie on the phone wearing scrubs and a stethoscope

Scott Chambers as Dr Oscar Beattie. (Image credit: ITV)

Scott Chambers stars as passionate and sensitive young Dr Oscar Beattie who has great admiration for Lucinda and supports her whenever he can.

You may recognize Scott from his roles in Innocent, Malevolent, Doctor Jekyll and Chicken.

Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan

JORDAN KOUAME as Dr George Brewin and HELEN BEHAN as Dr Norma Callahan.

Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan. (Image credit: ITV)

Helen Behan plays Dr Norma Callahan, the formidable senior investigator who is in charge of the investigation into Lucinda's actions and is determined to find out the truth.

Helen's previous work includes The Virtues, Holding, The Box and Intruder.

Jordan Kouamé as Dr George Adjei

Jordan Kouamé in a dark jacket as Dr George Adjei and Helen Behan in a green top as Dr Norma Callahan in Malpractice.

Jordan Kouamé as Dr George Adjei. (Image credit: ITV)

Jordan Kouamé portrays Dr George Adjei, a former work colleague of Lucinda who now works alongside Norma.

Rising star Jordan has appeared in two short films, Megalomania and Contenders, and is set to star in the Netflix drama Scoop.

Lorne MacFadyen as Tom Edwards

NIAMH ALGAR as Dr Lucinda Edwards and LORNE MACFADYEN as Tom Edwards. Lucinda's head is resting on Tom's shoulder as they sit together on the sofa

Lorne MacFadyen as Tom Edwards. (Image credit: ITV)

Lorne MacFadyen, who is also Niamh Algar's real-life partner, plays her on-screen husband Tom Edwards. He adores their toddler daughter, but their marriage comes under strain as the investigation into Lucinda's conduct continues.

Lorne's other acting work include VigilSix Four, Operation Mincemeat and Pistol.

Who else is starring in Malpractice?

Also starring in Malpractice are...

  • Ash Tandon as Dr Jubair Singh
  • Daniel Larkai as Dr Sam Henry
  • Douglas Hansell as Dr Rob Thornbury
  • Tristan Sturrock as Dr Mike Willett
  • Georgina Rich as Dr Eva Tait
  • Brian Bovell as Sir Anthony Owusu

Malpractice airs from Sunday, April 23 at 9pm on ITV1 in the UK and all episodes will be available on the streaming service ITVX. 

