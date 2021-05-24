Graham Norton’s 'Holding' — start date, plot, cast and everything you need to know

Holding is a new TV adaptation from ITV, based on Graham Norton's debut novel. The story follows Sergeant PJ Collins, a gentle mountain of a man, who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work.

Speaking about the series, Graham Norton said: "I am beyond excited to see the story and characters I created being brought to the screen. I love how the brilliant creative team have transformed my novel into something so rich and dramatic. West Cork is ready for its close-up!"

Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan are adapting the novel, with Dominic adding: "It’s so exciting to be able to bring Graham’s beautiful novel to the screen with the creative powerhouses that are Kathy Burke and Karen Cogan, with the brilliant Martina Niland producing. To be writing my first scripts alongside Karen and to film with Conleth and such a talented Irish cast and crew in West Cork — where my father was from and my family still are — makes this even more special."

Here's everything we know so far...

Holding does not have a confirmed release date yet, but it will be filmed in Ireland in Summer 2021. We'll keep you updated when a date is announced! There is no word yet on whether it will be shown in the US.

What is Holding about?

Set in the remote Irish village of Duneen, Holding follows three troubled inhabitants as they each find themselves caught up in a mysterious murder. The three central characters are Sergeant PJ Collins, who hasn’t always been this overweight; Brid Riordan, a mother of two, who hasn’t always been an alcoholic; and elegant Evelyn Ross who hasn’t always felt that her life was a total waste.

When human remains—suspected to be those of Tommy Burke, a former lover of both Brid and Evelyn—are discovered on an old farm, the village’s dark past begins to unravel and PJ has to try and solve an actual case again despite nothing of note happening in the Irish village for years.

Who stars in Holding?

So far only Olivier award winning actor, Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) has been announced, and he will take on the leading role of Sergeant PJ Collins. Further casting will be announced later on.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but watch this space!