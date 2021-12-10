‘Halo’ TV series: Trailer, cast and everything we know about the Paramount Plus original

As Paramount Plus continues to build out its slate of original series, one of its most highly anticipated titles is the TV adaptation of the popular video game franchise Halo. Maybe opting to go the TV route over a film will help Halo break the typical bad luck that video games adaptations have had in Hollywood.

Halo is a video game franchise for Xbox that was first released in 2001. It is a first-person and multiplayer shooter game set in a future where the main characters are forced to battle alien invaders. There have been 16 Halo video games (eight considered part of the main story and eight spinoff games), including the recently released Halo Infinite.

Paramount Plus’ Halo TV series is created and executive produced by Steven Kane (The Last Ship, The Closer), as well as having Steven Spielberg onboard as an executive producer.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Halo TV series.

Paramount Plus officially debuted in March 2021 (it was a revamp of the CBS All Access streaming service) and has been looking for its marquee original TV series to draw in subscribers. While it has a lineup of Star Trek original series like Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, and the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1883, Halo is among the biggest projects the streaming service has in the pipeline. We’ll find out how big within the next year.

It has been confirmed that Halo will premiere on Paramount Plus at some point in 2022. We’re still waiting on a specific date announcement, but can put it on their lists as a must-see show for 2022.

‘Halo’ trailer

We may not know when exactly we’re getting the Halo TV series, but a first look at the show has been shared.

First, in tandem with Paramount Plus’ initial announcement, a brief trailer was shared showing Halo’s primary character Master Chief suiting up. Check it out below.

Then, on Dec. 9, an even better look at the entire world of the Halo TV series was presented during The Game Awards. In it we see glimpses of the world that Halo is set in (Paramount Plus looks to have spared no expense) and a number of quick glances at the cast for the show. Watch for yourself right here.

‘Halo’ plot

Halo the TV series is sticking pretty close to the structure laid out by the original video games. Here is the official synopsis from Paramount Plus:

“In its adaptation for Paramount Plus, Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox’s first Halo game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

According to IMDb, Halo will feature nine episodes.

‘Halo’ cast

The first look at the cast of Halo was shown in the two trailers above, though we’re still waiting for a helmet-less shot of the actor playing Master Chief, Pablo Schreiber. Schreiber is best known for his prison guard George Mendez in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black and the Starz series American Gods, as well as having appeared in action movies like 13 Hours and Den of Thieves.

Joining Schreiber in the cast are Natascha McElhone (Californication), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful) and Jen Taylor, who is returning to voice Cortana, the AI system that assists the human from the Halo video games.

Here is who everyone is playing:

Pablo Schreiber - Master Chief

Natascha McElhone - Dr. Catherine Halsey

Bokeem Woodbine - Soren-066

Jen Taylor - Cortana

Yerin Ha - Quan Ah

Shabana Azmi - Admiral Margaret Parangosky

Olive Gray - Dr. Miranda Keyes

Charlie Murphy - Makee

Kate Kennedy - Kai-125

Bentley Kalu - Vannak-134

Natasha Culzac - Riz-028

Danny Sapani - Captain Jacob Keyes

How to watch ‘Halo’

Halo will be a Paramount Plus original series, meaning that anyone wanting to watch it will need to be a subscriber to the Paramount Plus streaming service.

Currently, Paramount Plus is available in the U.S., Canada, the Nordics, Australia and Latin America. The streaming service is planning an expansion into U.K. and European markets in 2022.

The Paramount Plus cost depends on what kind of service you are looking for. There are two packages available, an ad-supported plan that runs $4.99 per month but that does not include access to a U.S. subscriber’s local CBS station (though does include live college football and NFL games) and the ad-free $9.99 plan.