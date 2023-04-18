Malpractice: release date, cast, plot, trailer and all we know about the medical thriller

Malpractice follows the shocking fallout for a stressed medic after a patient dies.

The medical thriller, airing on ITV1, centres on the investigation into Dr Lucinda Edwards (Deceit and The Virtues' Niamh Algar), whose decisions are called into question when a woman who she was treating passes away. But shocking twists are on their way...

Here’s everything you need to know about Malpractice…

The five-part drama will air from Sunday, April 23 at 9pm on ITV1 in the UK and all episodes will be available on the streaming service ITVX.

We will let you know about a US release date when one is announced.

Malpractice — what is it about?

The thriller, penned by real-life former doctor Grace Ofori-Attah and from the makers of Line of Duty, is set in the Accident and Emergency department of a busy Yorkshire hospital. When Edith Owusu is brought in following a suspected opioid overdose, Dr Lucinda Edwards, who is heading up the team, leaves her in the care of a junior colleague while she deals with another incident.

But when Edith dies, Lucinda’s actions become the subject of an inquiry by the Medical Investigation Unit. And, as Lucinda’s life spirals out of control, some shocking secrets emerge…

Malpractice — who is in the cast?

Alongside Niamh Algar as Lucinda, Helen Behan (The Virtues, Holding) plays formidable Dr Norma Callahan, who is heading up the investigation into Lucinda’s treatment of Edith and is determined to get to the truth.

Rising star Jordan Kouamé plays Dr George Adjei, Lucinda’s one-time colleague who now works with Norma.

Dr George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé) and Dr Norma Callahan (Helen Behan) investigate Lucinda in Malpractice. (Image credit: ITV)

James Purefoy (Marie Antoinette, Pennyworth) plays Lucinda’s boss and mentor Leo Harris, who initially supports her but eventually starts to distance himself.

Dr Leo Harris (James Purefoy) is Lucinda's boss but his support for her wanes. (Image credit: ITV)

Also look out for Priyanka Patel (Sadie J) as ambitious junior medic Dr Ramya Morgan, who is rattled when Lucinda leaves Edith in her care, while Scott Chambers (Innocent) plays eager young Dr Oscar Beattie, who is full of admiration for Lucinda.

Hannah Walters (Boiling Point, This is England) plays efficient matron Beth Relph, who is upset that her department becomes the subject of an investigation.

Meanwhile as Lucinda’s home life implodes due to the challenges she is facing at work, Lorne MacFadyen (Vigil, Six Four) plays her husband Tom, who is the father of their toddler daughter.

Dr Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar) has questions to answer in Malpractice. (Image credit: ITV)

Malpractice — interview with Niamh Algar

What is your take on Lucinda?

“She is hitting burnout and doing her best but she’s not in a good place. She was asked to choose which patient was more important. But there’s the trauma of thinking, ‘Did you do enough?’”

How does she feel about being investigated?

“She resents being investigated because this isn't solely her fault. A combination of things went wrong, but she's been accused. She feels alone and that's terrifying. In every scene, Lucinda’s in peril. And she’s constantly making the wrong choice. But there’s something afoot that’s bigger than she knows…”

Is there an impact on Lucinda’s family?

“Lucinda and her husband Tom have a child and Tom is her rock, home is her anchor of safety and that’s what she’s trying to protect. But that becomes compromised…”

And how do you see her relationship with her superior, Dr Leo Harris?

“Leo is her mentor. Lucinda’s ambitious and wants to be at the top of her field as quickly as possible, so Leo is someone she respects hugely and, when his support for her lessens, she feels abandoned. James is great, it was amazing to have him on board.”

To prepare for the role, you shadowed staff at a real A&E department at a London hospital, how did you find that?

“It was amazing to get a glimpse of what it entails. The stakes are so high, but these people look after one another within a stressful, stretched sector. A&E is one of the hardest jobs because you're seeing someone on the worst day of their life, and it's relentless. They have an incredible quality.”

And what did you learn from Grace, the show’s writer?

“Grace was on set pretty much all the time and that was valuable, because she's talking about it from personal experience and I could check in with her. She’s very open about her time as an A&E doctor. It's amazing that she's taken a story like this but also mixed in the thriller aspect and family drama. It's unlike anything I've worked on before. It's not a glossy medical drama, it's very real.”

Malpractice — is there a trailer?

Yes, the fast-paced teaser shows Lucinda and her team during a hectic shift as things start to go wrong. The action also sees Helen questioning Lucinda about her decision-making, while a panicked Lucinda’s nightmare gets increasingly worse…