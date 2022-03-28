The Wonder — cast, plot, first look, and all about the Florence Pugh movie

Florence Pugh heads the cast in The Wonder, a Netflix movie that is an adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s best-selling novel. The Marvel and Fighting With My Family star will play Lib Wright, an English nurse who trained under Florence Nightingale. She is summoned to Ireland to observe a deeply religious girl, 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell, who is said to have survived without eating any food for months. The girl has been heralded as a miracle and has become a tourist attraction. But is something more sinister afoot?

So here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix psychological thriller The Wonder.

The Wonder is still filming now and is slated to be released on Netflix later in 2022.

Is there a trailer for The Wonder?

There isn't a trailer yet for The Wonder but if Netflix release one we’ll post it on this page.

The Wonder plot

The Wonder is set in Ireland in 1859. There, a sceptical English nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is summoned to a tiny village to witness and validate what some are calling a miracle. A deeply religious 11-year-old girl, Anna O’Donnell is said to have survived for months without food, living only on ‘manna from heaven’. Tourists have flocked to Anna’s cabin and a journalist is reporting the story but is all as it seems?

As Lib and a nun take turns to observe the girl to discover whether she is actually eating, and if not how she is able to survive without food, she becomes desperate to get to the truth. But soon she and Anna grow close and it’s left to Lib to get to the bottom of this miracle or stop the destruction of Anna’s life.

The Wonder cast — Florence Pugh as Lib Wright

Florence Pugh is playing English nurse Lib. Florence starred in Marcella in 2016 and appeared in the acclaimed film Lady Macbeth that same year. In 2018, she starred in BBC1's spy thriller The Little Drummer Girl. Her big movie break came playing Saraya Knight (aka Paige) in the 2019 wrestling film Fighting With My Family. She’s since played Amy in Little Women and starred in films Black Widow and Midsommar. In 2022, she will also appear in the movie Don’t Worry Darling with Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

Fighting With My Family stars Florence Pugh and Jack Lowden as wrestling siblings Paige and Zak. (Image credit: Alamy)

Who else is starring in The Wonder

The Wonder will also feature Detectorists and Danny Boy star Toby Jones while Belfast and This Is Going To Hurt actor Josie Walker plays Sister Michael. Raised by Wolves and The Virtues actress Niamh Algar, Tom Burke (Strike, Mank) and Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones) also appear. Elaine Cassidy, Dermot Crowley, Brían F O'Byrne and David Wilmot round out the supporting cast.

Toby Jones as Phil Shiner in Danny Boy. (Image credit: Gareth King (BBC).)

The real life inspiration behind The Wonder

Author Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel The Wonder was inspired by a real-life phenomenon known as ‘the fasting girls’. These were girls, reported across Europe, who claimed they didn’t need food to survive. One such ‘fasting girl’ was 19th century Welsh 12-year-old Sarah Jacob who didn’t eat for more than two years. She eventually died of starvation and her parents were convicted of manslaughter.

“I came across the Fasting Girl phenomenon back in the mid-1990s. I was instantly intrigued by these cases, which seemed to echo medieval saints starving as an act of penance, and also modern anorexics, but weren’t exactly the same as either,” says Emma Donoghue.

“It seemed to say a lot about what it’s meant to be a girl – in many Western countries, from the sixteenth century right through to the twentieth – that these girls became celebrities by not eating. But I never found one real case that rang that little bell in me, telling me this was the story I had to tell in a novel. Finally, it occurred to me that if I was still so fascinated by the Fasting Girls, two decades on, I should drop my usual method of writing a historical novel based on a real case, and let myself invent a story.”

All about The Wonder author Emma Donoghue

Emma Donoghue’s debut novel Room sold over two million copies and in 2015 it was adapted into a film starring Brie Larson, who won an Oscar for best actress for the role. She played a woman held in captivity for seven years, who has a child whilst a prisoner. Emma has also written Akin, The Pull of the Stars, and a number of historical novels including Frog Music and The Sealed Letter.