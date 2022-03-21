I Came By — cast, plot, and all you need to know about the new thriller

New Netflix thriller I Came By will be launching later in 2022 and promises to give us plenty to think about as well as some frights and shocks.

With George Mackay and Hugh Bonneville starring, the movie follows the dangerous game being played out by a young graffiti artist who breaks into the homes of the wealthy then finds something horrendous that changes his life in a terrible way. Directed by BAFTA winner Babak Anvari (Under The Shadow) this is a British film commissioned by Netflix's new Director Of UK Features Fiona Lamptey.

So here's everything you need to know about I Came By on Netflix...

Netflix has confirmed that I Came By will launch some time in 2022, but we're awaiting an actual air date to be announced. We'll update when we hear.

Is there an I Came By trailer?

Although an official trailer for I Came By has yet to be released by Netflix, whattowatch.com has seen an exclusive early clip, and this thriller does look intense. WE'll of course a trailer when it arrives.

I Came By plot

In I Came By, George Mackay plays a rebellious young British graffiti artist — think along the lines of a fictional Banksy — who gains notoriety by breaking into the homes of the very wealthy and then spraying his illegal artistic creations inside!

Wearing a hoodie and being totally anonymous of course, he becomes a bit of a folk hero but also is wanted by the law, and the rich and powerful people whose homes he vandalises. One such man is played by Hugh Bonneville. Then after one particular break in the graffiti artist discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey which endangers himself and those closest to him.

I Came By cast — George MacKay

George MacKay plays the graffiti artist at the heart of the story. George started his career playing Curly in the 2003 movie Peter Pan. He’s since played Private Douglas in the BBC1 miniseries Birdsong and Tommo Peaceful in the film Private Peaceful. George has also starred in BBC1 drama Outcast, plus the movies Pride, Sunshine on Leith and Munich: the Edge of War and he played Ned Kelly in 2019 movie True History of The Kelly Gang and the Oscar-winning World War One film 1917.

George MacKay as Hugh Legat in Netflix film Munich — The Edge of War. (Image credit: Netflix)

Hugh Bonneville

Hugh is playing one of the wealthy homeowners. He starred in the 1999 movie Notting Hill and then went on to become a household name playing the Earl of Grantham in Downton Abbey. He also played Ian Fletcher in the series Twenty Twelve and W1A. Last year Hugh took on the role of Roald Dahl in the film To Olivia and will be appearing in the upcoming Banking on Mr Toad. He currently plays Henry Brown in the Paddington movies.

Hugh Bonneville as Lord Crawley in Downton Abbey. (Image credit: Netflix)

Kelly MacDonald

Kelly’s first role was in the iconic 1996 movie Trainspotting. She has also starred in Gosford Park, Nanny McPhee and No Country for Old Men. Kelly played Helena Ravenclaw in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and voiced the role of Merida in the Disney animation Brave. She recently starred in BBC1 crime drama The Victim, played Sarah in the BBC1 series Giri/Haji and DCI Jo Davidson in Line of Duty.

Kelly Macdonald in Line of Duty. (Image credit: World Productions - Photographer: Steffan Hill)

Who else is starring in I Came By?

Other stars in I Came By include Paddy Wallace as CID officer Jeff, Micky McGregor as Carlo Rubio, Kitty Lovett as Eliza, plus Varada Sethu, Percelle Ascott, Gabriel Bissett-Smith, Edward Wolstenhome and Amerjit Deu.