Is 'The Night Manager' on Netflix? — How to watch 'The Night Manager'

Is The Night Manager on Netflix? Where can I watch the acclaimed thriller?

The Night Manager is an adaptation of crime writer John Le Carré's novel of the same name, his first post-Cold War story.

It follows the action-packed life of Jonathan Pine, the titular night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo, Egypt. After turning over some illicit documents he finds at his hotel during the 2011 Egyptian revolution, the former soldier is recruited by Foreign and Commonwealth Office manager Angela Burr into a task force investigating the illegal arms trades.

Now that he's a spy, Pine is tasked with breaking his way into the inner circle of the international arms dealer, Richard Roper.

The mini-series stars legendary actors like Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie and was highly celebrated. The six-parter was originally broadcast in 2016, and won two Emmys (for director Susanne Bier and composer Victor Reyes) and three Golden Globes (For Hiddleston, Colman and Laurie).

If you missed out, you're probably wondering how you can catch up on one of the best thrill rides on TV in the past few years. Wondering whether The Night Manager on Netflix? Don't worry, we've got all the answers.

Is The Night Manager on Netflix?

Unfortunately not, but tracking down The Night Manager couldn't be easier! Both UK and US readers can find the thriller on Amazon Prime Video!

How to watch The Night Manager on Amazon Prime

Whether you're in the US or the UK, all you'll need to stream The Night Manager is an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Viewers in the US and the UK can stream all six episodes of The Night Manager on Amazon. An Amazon Prime subscription is either $12.99/ £7.99 a month or $119/ £79 for an annual subscription.

You can purchase a standalone Prime Video subscription costing just $8.99 / £5.99 a month, however, the small saving you'll make doesn't outweigh the other benefits of having a full Prime membership.

Can I buy The Night Manager?

Yes! If you'd prefer to own the mini-series, you can purchase The Night Manager on Amazon Prime, iTunes and the Google Play store.