Is Downton Abbey on Netflix? — How to watch Downton Abbey

Is Downton Abbey on Netflix? Where can you stream the series? Don't worry we have all your questions covered!

The costume drama sensation first aired on ITV in 2010. Set on the fictional Downton estate in Yorkshire in the early 20th century, the show depicted the lives of the well-to-do Crawley family and their live-in servants.

The show was highly acclaimed during its run. It won a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy, was the most watched show on ITV and became one of the most successful British costume dramas since 1981's Brideshead Revisited. It was even popular enough to get a movie adaptation!

If you're planning a rewatch or want to sit down and binge the whole show from the beginning, you might be wondering whether Downton Abbey is on Netflix. We've got the answer!

Is Downton Abbey on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Downton Abbey is not available to stream on Netflix. However, you can still stream the classic period drama in several places across the net.

How to watch Downton Abbey

US viewers have plenty of options; Downton Abbey is available on Amazon Prime Video, BritBox, and Peacock.

Viewers in the UK can also stream the whole show on Prime and BritBox, too.

How to watch Downton Abbey on BritBox

With such a huge range of shows on BritBox, it's no surprise that you can find Downton Abbey on ITV and the BBC's streaming service.

Downton was one of ITV's must-watch shows when it was initially airing, so it makes perfect sense to get pride of place on the British streamer.

For just £4.99 / $5.99 a month, you can get a BritBox subscription. This lets you stream a huge range of classic and modern British TV including classic Doctor Who, Line of Duty, Bancroft, Death in Paradise and so much more! For more details on subscriptions, check out our breakdown of how much BritBox costs.

How to watch Downton Abbey on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is another great option for watching Downton Abbey. After all, there's a good chance most of us have a subscription already!

Viewers in the US and the UK can stream all six seasons of Downton on Amazon. An Amazon Prime subscription is either $12.99/ £7.99 a month or $119/ £79. for an annual subscription.

You can purchase a standalone Prime Video subscription costing just $8.99 / £5.99 a month, however the small saving you'll make doesn't outweigh the other benefits of having a full Prime membership.

How to watch Downton Abbey on Peacock

Peacock is NBC’s dedicated streaming service that launched last year. There are currently three subscription plans available for Peacock, but luckily you can watch Downton Abbey without paying for either of Peacock’s Premium Plans!

If you’d prefer to remove ads, you’ll need to sign up for a Peacock Premium Plus subscription. Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 a month, but gets you access to all of the content on Peacock including new shows like the Punky Brewster reboot and other Peacock originals alongside classic shows like The Office , all without ads.

Can you buy Downton Abbey?

If you would prefer to own the hit period drama series, you can still purchase all six seasons of Downton Abbey on iTunes , Amazon and Google Play.

If you prefer to buy physical media, you can also buy the Downton Abbey box set.