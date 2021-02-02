'Punky Brewster' reboot gets an official trailer from Peacock

NBCUniversal has released the Punky Brewster reboot trailer. They ordered a 10-episode revival of the hit 80's show for their streaming service, Peacock , back in 2020.

The Punky Brewster revival will reunite Soleil Moon Frye with her childhood best friend Cherie (played once more by Cherie Johnson), now all grown up. Punky has followed in the footsteps of her own adoptive father and become a professional photographer.

She's also now a single mother of three. Punky recently divorced from her husband (played by Freddie Prinze Jr.) and seems to be struggling with the pressure of raising their family on her own.

Just as she’s starting to focus on herself for once, a new little girl called Izzy comes into Punky’s life looking for a family home, turning everything upside down in the process.

With just as much spirit and independence as she had in the original series, Soleil Moon Frye looks set to get her Punky Power back when the Punky Brewster revival lands on Peacock on February 25.

The synopsis for the Punky Brewster reboot from Peacock reads:

In this continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

