Downton Abbey 3 confirmed with exciting new additions to the movie cast

After months of speculation, it has been announced that production for the third film in the Downton Abbey franchise is underway.

The rumour mill has been in overdrive about where Downton Abbey might go next, with the most recent film Downton Abbey: A New Era releasing in 2022. But after Imelda Staunton let slip back in March that there was a third film in the running, fans have been eagerly waiting for an official announcement.

It has been confirmed today, Monday, May 13, by Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Carnival Films that we will be getting a third installment of the Downton movies.

It has also been revealed that Downton creator Julian Fellowes has once again written the movie, while Simon Curtis is returning to direct after helming Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Downton Abbey: A New Era landed in 2022. (Image credit: Focus Features)

It will also come as a relief to fans that all our favorite faces will be returning for the new movie, including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Allen Leech and Penelope Wilton.

Also confirmed to be returning are Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera and Douglas Reith.

We also have some exciting new additions to the cast including Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

Dominic West will also reprise his role as Guy Dexter, a famous silent film actor, from Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Paul Giamatti, fresh off an Oscar nomination for The Holdovers, is reprising his role as Cora Grantham’s brother, Harold Levinson.

Exact plot details for the third movie are yet to be revealed. (Image credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC)

While there are no plot details for the new movie yet, a glimpse of the cast and crew all meeting for what looks like a script run-through was shared on the Downton Abbey social media, which you can watch below...

Focus Features and Carnival Films are thrilled to announce the third film in the beloved Downton Abbey franchise. More information: https://t.co/nupZ9LkeXd pic.twitter.com/cRFH4SpOsbMay 13, 2024

Fans of the franchise will remember that the second movie saw Downton become a movie set in a bid to raise some much-needed funds to repair the house, while some of the family went on a sunny trip to the South of France after it was revealed that Dowager Countess of Grantham (Dame Maggie Smith) had been left a beautiful villa in Côte D’Azur after a secret dalliance with a handsome Frenchman back in 1864.

We can't wait to see what drama the third movie will bring!