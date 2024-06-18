Bridgerton season 4: cast, latest news and everything we know

Bridgerton season 4 is on the way after the huge success of Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix. However, fans of the hit period drama have a bit of a wait as the new season isn't expected on our screens any time soon.

While Bridgerton seasons 3 and 4 were commissioned back in April 2021, showrunner Jess Brownell recently told The Hollywood Reporter that it could take two years for the next season to air: "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. The writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."

Here's everything we know about Bridgerton season 4...

Bridgerton season 3 followed Colin and Penelope's romance. (Image credit: Netflix)

Unfortunately, fans have a long wait because it's unlikely that Bridgerton season 4 will arrive on Netflix before 2026.

Speaking of season 4's progress, showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter: "We're toward the end with the writers' room season, with the scripts, and I feel like it's some of my best work and my writers' room's best work. We've just really gelled our collaboration, and we're firing on all cylinders, so I can't wait for fans to see what we have."

As soon as we have more of an idea on the release date we will update this guide.

Who will be the main couple for Bridgerton season 4?

Fans of the show will know that each season follows a Bridgerton sibling in their quest to find love. While Bridgerton season 1 followed Daphne's story, Bridgerton season 2 saw Anthony fall for Kate, and Bridgerton season 3 watched Colin's friendship with Penelope Featherington turn into romance, it is yet to be announced who will be the focus of the next season.

Viewers also know that while the first two series followed the correct order of Julia Quinn's books the third season followed Colin's romance rather than Benedict's love story.

With Bridgerton siblings Daphne, Anthony, Colin and Francesca all now married, that leaves Benedict, Eloise, Gregory and Hyacinth. But with Gregory and Hyacinth currently too young to tie the knot, it looks like the fourth series could focus on either Benedict or Eloise.

Remaining tight-lipped over season four's plot, showrunner Jess Brownell has hinted that the show may continue to go out of order. As soon as we get more details we will update this guide.

Bridgerton season 2 followed Kate and Anthony's love affair. (Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton season 4 cast

According to IMDB Nicola Coughlan will return as Penelope Bridgerton, Luke Newton is back as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton. Polly Walker, who plays Penelope’s mother, Portia Featherington and Jessica Madsen, who plays Cressida, are also returning.

Ruth Gemmell, who plays the Bridgerton family matriarch, Violet, has also hinted she will be back for season 4 by telling Vanity Fair: "It’d be nice to see how my flirting goes [after Violet met Lord Anderson in season three] and I’d also quite like to have my children all together and all of my grandchildren. That would be mayhem, but it would be very nice."

As soon as any other cast are announced we will update this guide.

What happened at the end of Bridgerton season 3?

The end of season 3 sees Colin and Penelope get their happy-ever-after following a tricky start to married life. Penelope tells the world that she is Lady Whistledown and gets Queen Charlotte's approval to continue writing, while Eloise goes to Scotland with her younger sister, Francesca, and her new husband, the Earl of Kilmartin.

Also, Prudence and Phillipa Featherington both have baby daughters, while Penelope and Colin have a baby boy, who will become the new Lord Featherington, and Anthony and Kate have headed to India before the birth of their first child.

Elsewhere, Benedict is left single after rejecting Lady Tilley Arnold's request for a serious relationship. Could he be next to find romance in season 4?

Read our Bridgerton season 3 ending explained for more details.

Eloise could be the focus of Bridgerton season 4. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for Bridgerton season 4?

No, sadly it is too early for a Bridgerton season 4 trailer, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.