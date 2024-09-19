Emily in Paris season 5: cast, plot and everything we know

Following the sensational success of Emily in Paris season 4, we now have the exciting news that Emily in Paris season 5 is on the way.

According to Netflix, Emily in Paris Season 4 ranked number 1 on the Netflix Global Top 10 when it premiered in August. In addition to that, it had 19.9M views in its first four days, reaching the Top 10 in 93 countries - so it's welcome news to everyone that we will get to see what happens next with Emily and her new beau Marcello.

“We’re thrilled with the incredible response to Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth season to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!” creator Darren Star told Tudum.

So, as we get ready to follow Emily on more European adventures, here's everything we know about Emily in Paris season 5...

Last time we saw Emily she was living in Rome. (Image credit: Netflix)

While it will be a bit of a wait before we see Emily back on our screens, it is thought that the show could return to Netflix in 2026.

As season 3 arrived in December 2022 and season 4 aired in August and then September 2024, it is unlikely we will see season 5 arrive within the year.

As soon as more information is released we will add it to this guide.

Emily in Paris season 5 plot

Is Emily going to make a go of things with Marcello in season 5? (Image credit: Netflix)

Season 4 saw Emily's love life hit a major setback when she ended things with Gabriel. But after her former flame Alfie appeared to have moved on, Emily was soon swept off her feet by a new love interest.

We saw her spark up a romance with handsome Italian fashion heir, Marcello, and then move into an Italian apartment to open a Rome office for Agence Grateau. But, don't worry, that doesn’t mean the name of the show is changing. “Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome,” says creator Darren Star. “It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

So while we don't have many plot details yet, we do know we will be returning to Italy and France in the next installment. But, what will happen now that Gabriel, who has finally got his Michelin Star, has decided not to let Emily go and is heading to Rome to win her back? Will he succeed? Or has she moved on with Marcello? We sense a whole new romance drama coming on!

Emily in Paris season 5 cast

It is thought that Philippine Leroy Beaulieu will return as Sylvie Grateau as well as Samuel Arnold as Julien and Bruno Gouery as Luc. (Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, Emily in Paris wouldn't be complete without, well, Emily, so it is a given that Lily Collins will return. It is also likely that Eugenio Franceschini will be back as Emily’s new Italian beau. Marcello.

While nothing has been confirmed by Netflix yet, Ashley Park will likely be back as Emily's BFF Mindy, Lucas Bravo as her love interest Gabriel, Lucien Laviscount as her former flame, Alfie, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as her glamorous boss, Sylvie, along with Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery as her co-workers Julien and Luc.

Camille Razat could also return as Camille - potentially with a baby after she announced at the end of season 4 that she was going to adopt - William Abadie as Antoine, Paul Forman as Nicolas, Arnaud Binard as Laurent, Kevin Dias and Jin Xuan Mao as Mindy's bandmates Benoît and Étienne and Thalia Besson as Genevieve.

Is there a trailer for Emily in Paris season 5?

No, sadly it is too early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

In the meantime, we have got the announcement video for season 5. It's very short, but brilliant nonetheless...

What happened at the end of Emily in Paris season 4?

Emily has found herself a new love interest, but is it set to last? (Image credit: Netflix)

Season 4 was jam-packed. From Alfie moving on with a new girlfriend and Camille announcing she is adopting a baby, to Mindy missing out on Eurovision only to land herself a place on the judging panel for Chinese Popstar, season 4 had it all.

But when it came to Emily's love life, things were far from plain sailing as usual... after breaking up with Gabriel because of the huge baby/Camille drama, Emily set her sights on single life for a while. However, it wasn't long before she was swept off her feet by Italian fashion heir, Marcello and in a happy twist of fate, this new romance led to new beginnings in her career too when Sylvie announced that she was setting up a new Agence Grateau office in Roma and she wanted Emily to run it.

Before she could worry about her life back in Paris, Emily fell in love with her Italian apartment, and was equally enamored with her first guest: Marcello, who was ready with his Vespa to take her around her new home. But, while this fresh start seemed exactly what Emily needed after leaving her messy love life behind in Paris... little did she know, that Gabriel had heard from Mindy about Emily's new European adventure and was heading to Rome to declare his undying love. Is he too late?

Seasons 1-4 of Emily in Paris are available to stream worldwide on Netflix.