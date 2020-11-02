'Bridgerton' starring Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor on Netflix: The essential guide to the Regency drama

Netflix is turning their hands to period drama with Bridgerton, a big-budget series that follows the fortunes of an aristocratic family living in London during the early 1800s.

Based on the bestselling historical romance novels of U.S. author Julia Quinn, the lavish show boasts a star-studded cast of British stars, with Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor playing the romantic leads.

Mary Poppins star Julie Andrews will be the series’ narrator and well-known US producer Shonda Rhimes will be overseeing the project, which has been billed as Netflix's answer to Downton Abbey. As you can imagine, we're quite excited.

What's the plot of 'Bridgerton?'

Netflix’s official synopsis for the series reads: “Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

“Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.

“Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.”

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton in "Bridgerton" on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

What novels are 'Bridgerton' based on?

The eight-book series by Julia Quinn, who's been described by some as "the Jane Austen of our era," was the inspiration for the show. Set in the Regency Era that ran from 1813 to 1827, Quinn's novels are largely about the Bridgerton family and their eight children’s romantic dalliances.

The first series of Bridgerton is set to start at the beginning of the first book of the series, titled The Duke and I.

Who stars in ‘Bridgerton?'

With the Bridgerton family comprising 10 members and scores of upper-class acquaintances coming in and out of the picture during the series, there’s an enormous cast for this production.

The Bridgertons

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton, the young debutante who bursts on to the scene as the latest addition to the marriage mart, while Jonathan Bailey (Broadchurch) plays Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest sibling and head of the family since the death of his father.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Regé -Jean Page as Simon Basset. (Image credit: Netflix)

Luke Newton stars as Colin Bridgerton, a pleasant young man who becomes infatuated with a young woman newly arrived to London. Claudia Jessie (Line of Duty and Vanity Fair) plays Eloise Bridgerton, a rebellious sibling who has ambitions beyond marriage.

Luke Thompson will play Benedict Bridgerton, the second eldest of the siblings, Will Tilson stars as Gregory Bridgerton, a "terror with a heart of gold" and Florence Hunt will play Hyacinth Bridgerton, the youngest Bridgerton sibling.

Meanwhile Ruby Stokes will star as Francesca Bridgerton, the most reserved of the siblings and Ruth Gemmell (Penny Dreadful) stars as Lady Violet Bridgerton, the matriarch of the central family who wants all of her children to marry for love.

The Featheringtons

Polly Walker (Line of Duty) plays Lady Portia Featherington, an ambitious mother who is determined to see her daughters wed the most impressive suitors, while Ben Miller will play Lord Featherington, the lecherous lord who is not well respected in high society.

Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls) plays Penelope Featherington, a young girl with a sharp wit and a kind heart who’s misunderstood by her family, while Ruby Barker plays Marina Thompson, who has been sent from the country to live with her cousins, the Featheringtons.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in "Bridgerton." (Image credit: Netflix)

Harriet Cains plays Philipa Featherington, the middle Featherington child, who is hellbent on finding herself a husband and Bessie Carter plays Prudence Featherington, the eldest female in the family, who is enduring her third season on the marriage mart.

Lorraine Ashbourne (Unforgotten) plays Mrs Varley, the Featherington Housekeeper.

The best of the rest

Regé-Jean Page playing Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, London’s new most eligible bachelor, who seems completely uninterested in marriage, while Golda Rosheuvel (Silent Witness) stars as Queen Charlotte, a high profile trendsetter and chief gossip of Regency society.

Sabrina Bartlett plays Siena Rosso, a captivating opera singer who is having a secret affair with a prominent lord and Adjoa Andoh stars as Lady Danbury, a dowager who runs the town.

Martins Imhangbe plays Will Mondrich, an talented boxer who climbs London’s social hierarchy due to his newfound celebrity and Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music star Julie Andrews provides the voice of narrator Lady Whistledown.

Golda Roshuevel as Queen Charlotte in "Bridgerton." (Image credit: Netflix)

How many episodes of ‘Bridgerton’ will there be?

There will be eight episodes in the first series of Bridgerton, with a second series expected to follow at some point in the future.

When will ‘Bridgerton’ land on Netflix?

The show will launch on Christmas Day, so you’ll be able to enjoy the drama from 25 December 2020 onwards.