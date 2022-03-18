Bridgerton cast — who is returning for season 2?

Who else will be joining Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley (above) in the Bridgerton cast?

Want to know who’s in the Bridgerton cast for the forthcoming season? Here’s what you need to know about the main characters set to take center stage in the second season of Netflix’s sizzling romantic series.

Bridgerton season 2 sees Netflix’s hit period drama returning for another round of romance. Having dealt with Daphne Bridgerton ’s (Phoebe Dynevor) torrid love affair with the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), this new series of the Netflix period drama will adapt the second Bridgerton novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. With Anthony now taking center stage, who else will be returning for the 1814 social season when the show returns later this year?

If you're desperate for more info about the second season of Netflix's hugely popular romantic series, read on to find out who the major players are in the Bridgerton cast...

Who's in the Bridgerton cast?

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Anthony Bridgerton rides again in Bridgerton season 2. (Image credit: Netflix/Nick Briggs)

As we’ve mentioned, Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) takes over as the protagonist in the Bridgerton cast for this second series.

In Bridgerton season 1, Anthony was tied up in a secretive relationship with opera singer Siena Rosso (played by Sabrina Barlett) which was causing him to neglect his duties as the eldest member of the Bridgerton family. He also came to blows (literally!) with his close friend the Duke of Hastings over the Duke’s tumultuous relationship with his sister, Daphne.

Sadly for Anthony, his love affair ended with Rosso breaking his heart and telling him to let her go. Following his break-up, Anthony resolved to find himself a wife, with no further distractions. This search leads him to Kate Sharma (see below), and their relationship will form the basis of Bridgerton season 2.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

Kate and Anthony together at a ball in Bridgerton season 2. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Kate Sharma is based on the character of Kate Sheffield from Julia Quinn’s second Bridgerton novel.

When Simone Ashley was revealed as a member of the Bridgerton cast , Netflix described her character as a 'smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included.'

Sounds like Anthony will have to prove he’s worthy of Kate’s hand in marriage!

Where might you recognize Simone Ashley from? Simone is probably best known for playing Olivia Hanan, a member of 'The Untouchables' in Sex Education on Netflix.

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma

Edwina (right) with her sister, Kate. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Edwina Sharma is Kate’s younger sister and has just arrived in London from India alongside her sibling. She will play a key role in Anthony and Kate’s budding romance… because the Viscount actually starts out attempting to court Edwina instead!

It's only after Kate begins to try and stop Anthony and Edwina from forming a relationship that she starts to grow closer to him...

Where might you recognize Charithra Chandran from? Charithra played Sabina Pleasance in the IMDBtv original series, Alex Rider.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton

Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). (Image credit: Netflix)

Although Daphne's love story is all wrapped up and her now-husband Simon Basset will not be appearing in the second season, Daphne will still be a part of the show as it continues.

Rather than being the protagonist, she'll be taking a slightly smaller role in the plot this time around. Now, Daphne will be assisting her brother, Anthony, helping him to navigate the season as he searches for a wife.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope in Bridgerton season 1. (Image credit: Netflix)

Penelope is sure to be a key character in the Bridgerton cast thanks to the huge revelation that she's none other than gossip extraordinaire, Lady Whistledown, in the season finale.

Having done her utmost to help her unrequited love Colin Bridgerton avoid scandal in his relationship with Marina last season, perhaps the 1814 social season will finally be the time she tells him how she really feels?

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Colin (left) practicing his fencing with brothers Anthony (right) and Benedict in Bridgerton season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Last season, Colin was preoccupied with his budding romance with Marina Thompson, who was staying with the Featheringtons. Sadly, this relationship ended badly for Colin swiftly after Lady Whistledown reported that Marina plotted to marry him to cover up her pregnancy.

Following the end of their engagement, Colin announced he'd be setting off on a tour of the world, starting in Greece. Season 2 will see him returning to London, and he's sure to get involved in the antics of the current social season.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Violet Bridgerton with daughter Eloise and her sons Anthony and Benedict (L-R) in Bridgerton season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ever the irreverent type, Eloise was far too distracted by her quest to uncover Lady Whistledown's identity in the last season to care about anything else, and this singular obsession caused problems with her close friendship with Penelope.

Outspoken and intelligent, she's made it very clear that she's not hugely interested in turning heads on the marriage circuit... but could that all change in season 2?

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Lady Danbury still has plenty of things on her plate, according to Adjoa Andoh. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Adjoa Andoh's Lady Danbury was instrumental in matchmaking Daphne and Simon, but it sounds like she's still going to have a significant role in the forthcoming season.

Speaking to Digital Spy, she has teased big things for Lady Danbury: "Lady Danbury has many fish to fry, and many people who she loves and wishes to challenge and support", adding: "I think there's plenty to keep Lady Danbury busy, Duke or no Duke. There are pies with her fingers in, all over."

Who else will appear in Bridgerton season 2?

The three other new arrivals we know about are Shelley Conn (Liar) who will play Kate and Edwina's mother, Lady Mary Sharma, and Calam Lynch (Black Beauty) who's set to appear as rebellious printer's assistant, Theo Sharpe.

Deadline also reported that Rupert Young (Merlin) would be joining the Bridgerton cast as a major new role created specifically for the Netflix show. Right now, we know him only as 'Jack', but Young's character apparently has a connection to one of the drama's most notable families.

As for returning cast, we'd expect the rest of the Bridgerton family to put in a return along the way, including Luke Thompson as Benedict, Ruby Stokes as Francesca, and Will Tilston and Florence Hunt as the two youngest Bridgerton siblings, Gregory and Hyacinth.

We also know that the matriarchs from the Bridgerton and Featherington families (Ruth Gemmell and Polly Walker) will be back in the second season, along with Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and Julie Walters as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

The biggest surprise would be the return of Lord Featherington. Despite having been pronounced dead at the end of the last series, actor Ben Miller has hinted to Radio Times that his character could make a surprise return. If Lord Bridgerton can come back from the dead, who knows who else could make a return to the Bridgerton cast!

Bridgerton season 2 premieres exclusively on Netflix on Friday, March 25.