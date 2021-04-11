Daphne Bridgerton — everything you need to know about the Bridgerton character

Daphne Bridgerton is the main focus of Bridgerton Season 1 as she enters the marriage mart, hoping to meet the love of her life and live happily ever after.

However, as Bridgerton fans already know, Daphne's fairytale doesn't quite work out as she'd hoped and she quickly learns that life can be very complicated indeed.

After her eldest brother, Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey and set to be the main focus of Bridgerton Season 2), meddles in her love life, making it almost impossible for her to meet a future husband, Daphne meets the troubled and handsome Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (played by Regé-Jean Page).

Soon, despite the sparks flying, the pair are caught up in a fake romance - purely for the prying eyes and Lady Whistledown's gossip sheets - kicking off what has now become an iconic love story.

Here is everything you need to know about Daphne Bridgerton - one half of the most talked about TV couple of 2021.

The sparks fly between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings from the moment they meet. (Image credit: Netflix)

Do Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings end up together?

While Daphne and the Duke of Hastings' romance might be false at the start, their courtship eventually turns into a proper relationship. But like with any good romance drama, the path to true love is a rocky one.

The pair come up with the plan to fake their courtship to stop everyone wondering why Simon isn't tying the knot, and to raise Daphne's popularity in the social season. But while their agreement is a mutually beneficial one, there is just one problem... they're both falling head over heels for one another while trying desperately to pretend that they're not!

Despite their differences (mainly Simon's vow not to settle down and have a family thanks to a long running feud with his late father) the pair eventually get married and at first it seems their marriage is one based on love, something of a rarity in the Regency period.

However, the honeymoon period is soon over when Daphne becomes determined to find out the real reason Simon doesn't want children and their relationship quickly sours.

Thankfully for Daphne (and Bridgerton fans around the world) Simon eventually comes to his senses and the pair finally find themselves on the same page when Simon realises his love for his wife overshadows the hatred he holds for his late father.

By the end of Season 1 Daphne and Simon are happier than ever, finally giving Daphne the happy ending that she always dreamed of.

Thankfully Daphne Bridgerton gets her fairytale ending eventually. (Image credit: Netflix)

Does Daphne Bridgerton get pregnant?

Despite the longing looks and instant connection between them, one of the main things keeping Daphne and Simon apart is their view on having children. Daphne is determined to become a mother, while Simon is adamant he doesn't want a family after a death bed threat he made to his father where he vowed to end the Basset family line with him.

Thankfully Simon eventually comes to his senses and in the very last episode of Season 1 Daphne gives birth to a son, who will one day become the next Duke of Hastings.

Daphne's path to true love is certainly a rocky one. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

How old is Daphne Bridgerton?

In Season 1 of Bridgerton, Daphne is 21 years old. The Duke of Hastings is a few years older than her, because he went to university with Daphne's older brother, Anthony.

Who plays Daphne Bridgerton?

Daphne Bridgerton is played by 25-year-old actress Phoebe Dynevor, who has appeared in shows like Waterloo Road, Prisoners' Wives, Dickensian, Snatch, Monroe, The Musketeers and American sitcom, Younger.

Phoebe has followed in the footsteps of her famous parents, who are both in the acting industry. Her mother, Sally Dynevor is famous for playing Coronation Street's Sally Metcalfe for the past 35 years, while her father, Tim Dynevor, is also a writer and actor.