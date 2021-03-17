'The Colour Room' with Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor — all you need to know about her new movie

The Colour Room, based on a true story, is the first major role for Phoebe Dynevor since starring in Netflix’s Regency-era hit Bridgerton. She plays pioneering ceramic artist Clarice Cliff, a young working class factory worker who started out in the potteries of Stoke-on-Trent during the 1920s and went on to become one of the greatest art deco designers.

The cast also includes Matthew Goode, as well as David Morrissey and Poldark’s Luke Norris. Meanwhile the film is directed by Claire McCarthy (The Luminaries) and penned by BAFTA-winning scriptwriter from Claire Peate.

"I’m so excited to be joining the cast of The Colour Room, especially in the role as one of the nations most celebrated artists, Clarice Cliff," says Phoebe. "It's truly such an honour to take on such a remarkable character.

"The script is a beautifully written contemporary take on the 20th century, and I feel proud to be working with such a strong female team, both in front and behind the camera. I look forward to telling Clarice’s story and of course working with Matthew, too."

Here’s what we know so far about the one-off biopic…

As The Colour Room has only just started filming, there’s no exact date for when the movie will be released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema, but it’s expected to land later this year. We'll be sure to update you when we hear!

The Colour Room filming news...

Shooting has already got underway on The Colour Room and the all-British production, which is directed and produced by an all-female team, is currently being filmed in Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham in the UK.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet!

The Colour Room cast — Phoebe Dynevor as Clarice Cliff

Phoebe Dynevor plays Clarice Cliff, telling the story of the potter’s rise from vivacious young 1920s factory worker to world class artist. But along the way Clarice not only has impress the factory boss with her outlandish designs, but break the glass ceiling, too. Phoebe, whose mum is Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, began her career as a child actress in Waterloo Road, but found fame as Daphne Bassett in Netflix’s colourful period drama and global smash Bridgerton.

The Colour Room cast — Matthew Goode as Colley Shorter

Matthew Goode stars as eccentric factory boss owner Colley Shorter, who’s impressed by Clarice’s talent and innovation. It’s thanks to his support that Clarice goes on to design the art deco "Bizarre" range, making her a household name and ensuring the factory’s survival. Colley also later becomes her husband. Matthew was most recently seen in Sky One’s fantasy-romance A Discovery of Witches, based on the book trilogy series by Deborah Harkness. He also played Henry Talbot in the final series of Downton Abbey, Finn Polmar in The Good Wife and the Earl of Snowdon in The Crown.

The Colour Room cast — who else is starring?

It’s been revealed that David Morrissey (The Singapore Grip) will take on the role of Clarice’s mentor, the renowned art designer Fred Ridgeway, while Darci Shaw (the young Judy Garland in Judy) has been cast as her sister, Dot, and Kerry Fox (Shallow Grave, Last Tango in Halifax) as her widowed mother, Ann. Also look out for Luke Norris (Dr Dwight Enys in Poldark), who’s among the cast.

The true story behind The Colour Room...

Anyone who’s ever watched The Antiques Roadshow on BBC1 will have heard of Clarice Cliff, whose bold and colourful designs can fetch thousands. But the British potter came from humble beginnings and started working in the pottery industry at the age of 13 adding gold lines to ceramics. After launching her famous "Bizarre" wares in 1927, she became one of the most celebrated designers of her time and ended up marrying her boss Colley Shorter in 1940.