'Bridgerton' Season 2 will be missing one of its main stars

Love in the Netflix series Bridgerton, it seems, may well be fleeting after all. Netflix announced today that Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, will not return to the series for Season 2.

That's going to leave a pretty major plot hole to overcome, seeing as how he was husband to Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), and the major plot of Season 1 was whether they'd allow themselves to love each other while overcoming the baggage they brought along to the relationship.

The good news is that it doesn't looks like divorce is happening. In a note penned by Lady Whistledown — the identify of whom we finally learned in the finale of Season 1 — it was announced that Page "will always be a part of the Bridgerton family." So far so good. And "Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

So they say. But there's simply no denying the chemistry between Simon and Daphne. (And, we'd argue, Page and Dynevor.)

That said, the series wasn't just about that couple. It was about the entire social season and the aristocrats therein, including the rest of the Bridgerton family, as well as the Featheringtons.

Plus, there's still a lot more to be revealed about Lady Whistledown, for sure.

No word on when to expect Season 2. But that just gives everyone that much more time to find something to wear.