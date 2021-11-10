‘The Last Train To Christmas’: everything you need to know about the new festive feel-good movie

All aboard The Last Train To Christmas! The original new movie coming to Sky Cinema features time travel, plenty of 1980s nostalgia, some life-changing decisions, as well as Michael Sheen and Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel. It kicks off in the Uk in 1985 as Tony Towers, a successful nightclub manager and local celebrity, boards the last train to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion. Towers is at the top of his game, and has also recently become engaged to a much younger woman. But things go wrong when he moves to the buffet car only to suddenly find himself in 1995 — and things ten years on aren’t all they’re cracked up to be!

Here’s everything you need to know about Sky Cinema's Christmas TV highlight The Last Train To Christmas...

The Last Train To Christmas will premiere on Saturday 18 Dec. on Sky Cinema and the movie will also be available on the streaming service NOW. We also think it will be shown in the US and worldwide on a streaming service, possibly Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. As soon as we find out, we'll update right here.

Is there a trailer for ‘The Last Train To Christmas’?

There's no trailer for The Last Train To Christmas just yet! But it should be fabulous as first look pictures show Michael Sheen donning a classic 1980s-style long blond mullet and we can't wait to see him in action dressed like that. See our main picture above for a laugh. We’ll update as soon as we have something to share.

‘The Last Train To Christmas’ plot

In The Last Train To Christmas it’s 1985 and things are going great for Tony Towers (Michael Sheen) with his recent engagement to Sue (Nathalie Emmanuel) and a string of successful nightclubs. But things become a little strange when he boards the 3:17 train to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion. Moving up a carriage to the train’s buffet car, Tony finds himself transported to 1995, where his nightclubs have shut and his personal life is in tatters. It soon becomes apparent that travelling up and down the carriages sends Tony forwards and backwards in time to various stages of his life, with his actions in one carriage directly affecting his life in the next. The question is, can Tony change his life — and the lives of the people he loves — for the better, or will he just make things worse?

‘The Last Train To Christmas’ cast — Michael Sheen, Nathalie Emmanuel and Cary Elwes

Welsh actor Michael Sheen plays Tony, adding it to his list of notable movie roles, including Frost/Nixon, Tron: Legacy and The Twilight Saga series of films. The 52-year-old was nominated for a BAFTA and an Emmy for playing politician Tony Blair in The Deal (2003), The Queen (2006) and The Special Relationship (2010). He’s also appeared on TV in Masters of Sex, Good Omens and BBC1’s Staged.

Game of Thrones actor Natalie Emmanuel plays Tony’s fiancée, Sue. The British star began her acting career in the West End before joining Hollyoaks as Sasha Valentine in 2006. She’s also starred in the Maze Runner movies as well as the Fast & Furious films The Fate of the Furious and F9.

Also among the cast is English-American actor Cary Elwes, who plays Tony’s brother Roger. He’s best known for starring in The Princess Bride (1987), the Saw film series and as Robin Hood in Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993). On TV he’s appeared in Stranger Things, The X-Files and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

What happened in 1985 when 'The Last Train To Christmas' is set?

In the UK Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister and about to defeat the miners under their leader Arthur Scargill. James Bond film A View to A Kill was released, Madonna’s Like A Virgin topped the charts and the very first mobile phone calls were made in the UK. We also got to enjoy Live Aid, Boris Becker becoming the youngest winner to become men’s champion at Wimbledon and the first episode of EastEnders. Around the world, Ronald Reagan was sworn in for a second term as US President and Mikhail Gorbachev became Soviet leader.

In 1985 when 'Last Train To Christmas' begins, Margaret Thatcher is British Prime Minister. (Image credit: Getty)

What happened in 1995 when 'The Last Train To Christmas' jumps in time?

By 1995 the Conservative Party were still in power with John Major as Prime Minister, although young Labour leader Tony Blair was giving him plenty of trouble as Leader of The Opposition. In November that year Princess Diana gave her infamous interview with Martin Bashir. Bond film GoldenEye was released and the year saw also hits from Oasis (Wonderwall), Take That (Back for Good) and Robson & Jerome (Unchained Melody).

Elsewhere, Bill Clinton was US president, Forrest Gump won Best Picture at the Oscars, and the world was gripped by the trial of OJ Simpson.