'Innocent' Season 2 — start date, plot, cast and everything you need to know about Katherine Kelly’s new drama

Innocent Season 2 sees a terrible miscarriage of justice at the heart of the series.

It stars Katherine Kelly as teacher Sally Wright who has spent five years in prison for the murder of her 16-year-old student Matty Taylor, who she was also accused of grooming. But when new evidence comes to light, her conviction is overturned and she is released, but can she resurrect her old life and who really killed Matty?

Here’s everything we know about Innocent Season 2...

The four-part series airs nightly from Monday May 17 to Thursday May 20 on ITV at 9pm. Meanwhile, you can catch up in the UK on series one of Innocent on the ITV Hub. There's more options below on where to catch up on the first series depending on where you are in the world.

What’s Innocent Season 2 about?

Can Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly) rebuild her life in Innocent Season 2? (Image credit: ITV)

Innocent Season 2 sees Sally return to her Lake District hometown of Keswick after her release. But her dreams of picking up where she left off are shattered as rumours are still rife about her and Matty, and the school won’t reinstate her in her old job. Meanwhile her ex-husband Sam is about to get married again, but can she win him back?

“She has been tried by the press, and people in her small community have made their minds up too. That’s intensely frustrating," says Kelly. "Sally's steely and wants to reclaim her life but she's made a choice to not be angry. I recognised that in women in my life — stuff has happened to them but they just get on with it. I haven't seen that much in a heroine on screen. Sally has a quiet strength and I wanted to play her because of that."

Who’s in Innocent Season 2?

Jamie Bamber as Sam in Innocent Season 2. (Image credit: ITV)

Alongside Kelly, whose recent credits include Cheat, Liar and Criminal, Jamie Bamber (Strike Back and Battlestar Galactica) plays her ex, probation officer Sam.

“Sally’s been immensely hurt that he’s turned his back on her. She’s hoping that now she’s been cleared, everything can go back to the way it was and they can heal together,” says Kelly. “But he’s moved on and she finds that hard to accept. He was the only man for her — that’s what's got her through those five years in prison — and she’ll fight for that until the very end.”

Meanwhile Industry’s Priyanga Burford is Sam’s fiancée, Karen, and Ackley Bridge’s Amy-Leigh Hickman is Karen's teenage daughter Bethany. It’s A Sin’s Shaun Dooley also stars as DCI Mike Braithwaite, who is dealing with his own tragic past while re-opening the investigation into Matty’s killing to find out who was responsible.

How different is Innocent 2 from the first series? Contains spoilers if you've not seen series one!

While the first run of Innocent in 2018 saw Lee Ingleby as a man wrongly accused of killing his wife, the new series features a fresh story and cast.

“In the first series, Lee Ingleby’s character came out of prison and was pushing forward the investigation into the whodunnit,” says Kelly. “Whereas what I like about this, is that Sally knew Matty, so she's going to help, but she just wants to integrate herself back into the community and the driving force is the police. There are no goodies and baddies, though. Everybody's flawed and going through difficult times.”

Where was Innocent 2 filmed?

Some of Innocent Season 2 was shot in the Lake District, but many scenes were filmed in Ireland.

“We filmed for about 10 days in the Lakes, getting some beautiful shots outside. But the bulk of filming was in Ireland as the terrain is similar,” says Kelly. “I’m half-Irish, my dad's from there and my hotel was overlooking Dún Laoghaire harbour. It was beautiful and I took a picture and sent it to my dad and he replied. ‘That's the harbour that I left from, with my mum and dad, with a suitcase each in 1953.’ That was quite something!”