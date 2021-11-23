'Blankety Blank' Christmas special 2021: release date, guests, and everything we know

The Blankety Blank Christmas special 2021 promises to be a Christmas TV highlight.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh it will feature six celebrities on the panel and some brilliant prizes for the contestants.

How clever will Mel B, Angela Rippon, Richard E Grant, Tom Allen, Sarah Millican, and Danny Jones be when it comes to filling in the blanks? The panel are of course suitably glammed up in festive outfits, and the set is all decked out with a fantastic Christmas tree at its heart. This is just the show to heighten your Christmas mood as it's high spirits all the way.

Previous Blankety Blank hosts are from British telly's hall of fame, with Sir Terry Wogan, Les Dawson, and Lily Savage (aka Paul O'Grady) in charge back in the day.

Bradley of course starting hosting Blankety Blank last Christmas and the show returned for a full series this autumn on BBC1 when Bradley told us: "It’s a joy to be back. I love nostalgic telly and Blankety Blank is one of those iconic formats that everyone remembers, so I’m grateful to be back for a brand-new series.

"Filming the Christmas special last year was a lot of fun and it felt great to bring viewers a little bit of laughter during a particularly tough year. It’s the funniest show I’ve ever worked on. I think my first last Christmas special was so successful because the show is so legendary and can be enjoyed by the whole family. We’ve had great feedback from viewers who enjoyed the nostalgia of the show with the return of the theme tune, cheque book and pen and ridiculous questions!"

So here's our guide to the Blankety Blank Christmas show on BBC1 and its fabulous guests...

Richard E. Grant is among the 'Blankety Blank' panellists the Christmas. (Image credit: Getty)

Comedian Sarah Millican will be filling in the blanks for a festive 'Blankety Blank'. (Image credit: Comedy Central)

Blankety Blank will be at the heart of the BBC's festive schedule. We should have the show's air date soon and we hope to share that with you here soon. The Christmas show will also become available on BBCiPlayer shortly after it airs on BBC1.

Is there a 'Blankety Blank' Christmas Special trailer?

A Christmas Blankety Blank trailer has arrived yet, but we feel show it will appear on BBC1's festive season promotion clips. We will update as soon as we can.