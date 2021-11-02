'The Mezzotint' — everything we know about the BBC2 Christmas ghost story

Left to right: Nikesh Patel as Nisbet, Rory Kinnear as Williams and Robert Bathurst as Garwood

There are spooky goings on heading to BBC2 and iPlayer this Christmas as it is announced The Mezzotint has been adapted into a standalone drama.

The short ghost story, written by M.R. James more than 100 years ago, is renowned for leaving readers rattled, and now it has been turned into a gripping drama by Mark Gatiss, the writer behind Sherlock, The League of Gentleman and Dracula.

The Mezzotint is the latest offering from Mark following the success of Martin’s Close in 2019, The Dead Room in 2018, The Tractate Middoth in 2013 and Crooked House in 2008.

When is 'The Mezzotint' on?

Filming has already wrapped on The Mezzotint and it will be aired on BBC2 and iPlayer this Christmas.

We are yet to get a confirmed date but will update this page as soon as it is announced.

The chilling drama will be a stand-alone half-hour episode and is set to be one of the highlights of Christmas TV 2021.

Edward Williams will be played by Rory Kinnear. (Image credit: BBC)

What is the plot for 'The Mezzotint'?

The Mezzotint is a chilling ghost story set in the heart of an old English college in 1922.

Edward Williams, a curator at a university art museum, receives an old engraving of an unknown country house that at first seems to be nothing more than an image of an imposing facade and a sweeping lawn.

But soon there are strange goings-on when things seem to move in the picture when no one is looking, and it becomes clear there is more to the image than first meets the eye.

Could it be that the sinister picture is somehow trying to tell Mr Williams something?

Who is in the cast for 'The Mezzotint'?

Rory Kinnear, known for his role as Bill Tanner in the James Bond films No Time To Die, Quantum of Solace, Spectre and Skyfall takes the lead as Mr Williams.

Frances Barber will star as Mrs Ambrigail. (Image credit: BBC)

Cold Feet and Downton Abbey star Robert Bathurst will play the role of Garwood, and Frances Barber from Doctor Who and Semi-Detached will appear as Mrs Ambrigail.

The Mezzotint also stars Poldark's John Hopkins, Emma Cunniffe from Roadkill and Unforgotten, Four Weddings and a Funeral star Nikesh Patel, and Tommaso Di Vincenzo from Dracula.

Is there a trailer for 'The Mezzotint'?

Not yet, but we will add it to this page as soon as it is released.