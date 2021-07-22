'Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby' featuring Julie Walters — everything you need to know

Julie Walters stars as the voice of 'Granny' in The Abominable Snow Baby this Christmas.

Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby was revealed as C4's traditional animated Christmas special earlier this year, and it's set to be another heartwarming tale perfect for the festive season.

C4’s Christmas animation is a must-watch every year. Starting with The Snowman (first shown in 1982), their animated adaptations of classic children's stories have been the perfect thing to settle down to watch on the big day for years now.

Last year it was Quentin Blake’s Clown that got the animated treatment. In 2021, C4 has worked with Eagle Eye Drama and Sir Terry Pratchett’s independent production company, Narrativia, to adapt one of the beloved author's best-selling short stories.

Here’s everything we know about Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby so far!

C4 hasn’t revealed the official air date beyond “December 2021” just yet, but traditionally these animated specials are part of their Christmas Day line-up.

Since Quentin Blake’s Clown aired at 7:40pm on Christmas Day, it’s likely The Abominable Snow Baby will be on C4 at a similar time. It promises to be a Christmas TV cracker!

How long is Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby?

The animated Christmas special will be 30 minutes long.

Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby cast

C4 has revealed the trio of stars who make up the voice cast of this year’s Christmas animation. Comedy icon Julie Walters (Paddington, Mamma Mia, Harry Potter) stars as the voice of the fearless Granny, with Hugh Dancy (Downton Abbey 2, Homeland, Hannibal) taking on the role of her courageous grandson, Albert.

The narration will be handled by British actor David Harewood (Supergirl, Homeland).

Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby plot

Based on one of his best-selling short stories, Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby tells the story of a small, quintessentially English town that is turned upside down by the arrival of a strange creature made out of snow.

After huge snowfall, a 14-foot tall Abominable Snow Baby arrives on the scene. The creature is shunned and feared by the public, but the Snow Baby is rescued by an indomitable Granny and her grandson, Albert. They welcome the giant being into their home and shower it with love and affection.

In turn, their kindness changes the town’s perception of the creature and helps the local community to overcome their initial misjudgment.

Rob Wilkins, Managing Director of Narrativia and the manager of Sir Terry Pratchett’s Estate said: “The Abominable Snow Baby showcases Terry’s firmly held belief in not judging people on appearances, his reverence for the elderly, and his very genuine love of Christmas.

“Narrativia is delighted to see Terry’s work brought to life by the talented team at Eagle Eye Drama, in the fiftieth year of Terry Pratchett being a published author.”