'Single All The Way' on Netflix: release date, cast, trailer, first looks, and everything you need to know

'Single All The Way' sees Michael Urie and Will Philemon Chambers as Peter and Nick faking a festive romance.

Single All The Way is a jolly gay romance movie for the Christmas season which should have you laughing along at the pitfalls of finding true love. It stars Ugly Betty star Michael Urie, Will Philemon Chambers, The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, plus Barry Bostwick and Kathy Najimy, so expect some ultra campness!

Here's everything to know about Netflix movie Single All The Way which will be an early Christmas TV highlight...

What Happens in 'Single All The Way'?

Single All The Way follows that tried and tested romantic comedy formula. Yes it's a precariously rocky road to finding true love and 'The One' particularly when meddlesome parents interfere in the love life of their adored gay son.

Desperate to avoid his family nagging him about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) persuades his best friend Nick (Will Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and engage in a little fake-dating to appease them. But as Peter's mother Carole has set up Peter on a blind date with her handsome spin instructor (Luke McFarlane), the fake romance plan begins to unravel. Also in the unhelpful mix is single Aunt Sandy, played by The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge.

‘You can expect pageantry, wine, hunky Santas, a little bit of deception and a whole lotta do-gooding,’ laughs Michael Urie. ‘Peter’s parents are played by Barry Bostwick and Kathy Najimy, a combination that scientists agree can only produce gay sons who love Christmas. Peter's spent many Christmases perfecting choreography to a Britney Spears Christmas song with his nieces. He has a fern named Judith, is trapped in a social media job he doesn't love and is always single when he goes home for the holidays!’

Single All The Way is launched by Netflix on Thursday Dec. 2 so get your jingle bells ready!

Is there 'Single All The Way' trailer?

Netflix hasn't released a trailer for Single All The Way just yet, but we reckon it's imminent so we will update here as soon as we can!

'Single All The Way' cast — Michael Urie on playing Peter

Playing Peter in Single All The Way is Michael Urie who rose to fame with his breakout role as Wilhelmina’s endlessly sarcastic assistant Mark St. James in the comedy drama Ugly Betty and its spin-off Mode After Hours.

Michael has also starred in The Good Wife, Almost Family, and American comedy-drama Younger. He popped up as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2015.

Peter and fabulous Aunty Sandy (Jennifer Coolidge) in 'Single All The Way'. (Image credit: Netflix)

'Single All The Way' cast — Jennifer Coolidge as Aunt Sandy

Peter’s eccentric Aunt Sandy (see the first look picture above) in Single All The Way is played by scene-stealing camp icon star Jennifer Coolidge, who has made a career out of comedic supporting roles, most notably as Legally Blonde character Paulette and Jeanine in the American Pie film series. She recently appeared in the movie Promising Young Woman and recent HBO/Sky Atlantic satirical comedy series The White Lotus.

'Single All The Way' cast — Will Philemon Chambers as Nick

Breakout star Will plays Peter’s best mate Nick, who passes off as Peter’s boyfriend for the benefit of his meddling mum. Will’s something of a newcomer and Single All The Way will be his first feature-length film debut.

'Single All The Way' cast — Barry Bostwick and Kathy Najimy as Harold and Carole

Barry Bostwick and Kathy Najimy play Peter’s interfering parents Harold and Carole in Single All The Way. While Kathy is best known for Sister Act and Hocus Pocus, stage and screen legend Barry is best known has appeared in many comedic roles, including Brad in The Rocky Horror Picture Show back in 1976 and Mayor Winston in the sitcom Spin City.

'Single All The Way' cast — who else is starring

Also starring in Single All The Way is Luke MacFarlane from Brothers & Sisters who plays hunky gay spin instructor James. Nick’s mum thinks James would be a perfect match for her son. Meanwhile Schitt’s Creek’ star Jennifer Robertson and The Next Step’s Alexandra Beaton are also among the cast in supporting roles.