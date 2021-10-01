'Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After': cast, plot, first look pictures, and everything we know

Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After stars Sheridan Smith as the witch and David Walliams as a troll.

Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After is the latest fairytale to get the David Walliams' twist for Christmas. In recent years these After Ever After movies on Sky have felt as much a part of Christmas as mince pies and turkey. Now, after turning the tales of Cinderella and Jack & The Beanstalk on their heads, David Walliams and Sheridan Smith return to give the classic Brothers Grimm fairytale Hansel and Gretel the After Ever After treatment.

The pair look unrecognisable in the images we’ve seen, with Sheridan as the wicked witch and David playing a troll, complete with giant fangs and seaweed draped all over him.

Sheridan posted the snaps online, joking “Me and the TV husband @dwalliams with no filter. God he gives me such glamorous roles,” while David said they were “looking lovelier than ever.”

So here's all we can tell you so far about Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After...

A post shared by David Walliams HQ (@dwalliams) A photo posted by on

‘Hansel & Gretel: After Ever After’ starring ⁦@Sheridansmith1⁩ & David is coming to ⁦@SkyUK⁩ this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/5FiwKwExQBAugust 14, 2021 See more

Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After is expected to air on Sky Max around Christmas time or slightly before, although an exact release date has yet to be announced for the UK, US or worldwide. We’ll update as soon as we hear and we're sure it will be a Christmas TV highlight.

'Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After' plot

As always the After Ever After movie looks at what happens after the traditional tale ends. This time, it picks up after youngsters Hansel and Gretel (Bill Bekele and Lily Aspell) escape from the witch’s house in the woods. However, when they return to their village they learn that the villagers are being enticed by a mysterious stranger with sweets. Determined to make things right the pair must face their fears and return to the witch’s house for a final showdown. We’ve been told, “this is a tale of facing your worst fears and putting family first,” so it sounds like perfect Christmas fodder!

Hansel and Gretel in the woods in 'After Ever After'. (Image credit: Sky)

'Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After' cast — David Walliams as the troll

David has written this story, along with writer Kevin Cecil, and has also been cast as a troll. It’s the third After Ever After adventure he’s penned and he starred in the first two, After Ever After (about Cinderella’s life after she weds Prince Charming) and Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After as well. Although he’s best known for the BBC's Little Britain comedy sketch series (2003-2006) and for his role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent (2012-2020) David is also a prolific children’s author and many of his books have been adapted for TV, including Gangster Granny, The Boy in the Dress and Billionaire Boy.

David Walliams heavily made up as the troll in 'Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After'. (Image credit: Sky)

Sheridan Smith plays the wicked witch

Sheridan Smith, who plays the witch, is one of the most versatile actors on our screens, starring in everything from the hugely popular Gavin and Stacey (2008-2010), where she played Smithy’s sister Rudi to TV miniseries such as Mrs Biggs, Cleaning Up and The Moorside. She regularly teams up with David Walliams and starred in the TV adaptation of his novel Mr Stink as well as last year’s Jack and The Beanstalk: After Ever After.

Sheridan Smith as the witch in 'Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After', alongside Mark Addy. (Image credit: Sky)

'Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After' — who else is starring

Mark Addy stars in Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After although it’s not yet clear what character he’ll play, possibly the father of Hansel and Gretel. The Game of Thrones actor has also appeared in The Salisbury Poisonings, White House Farm, The Syndicate, Trollied and Remember Me. Between 2013 and 2015 he played the role of Hercules in the BBC1 series Atlantis.

Sophie Thompson also stars in Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After and we believe it's as Hansel and Gretel's mother. Sophie is the sister of Hollywood actress Emma Thompson and sister-in-law of current Strictly star Greg Wise.

As well as playing Rosemary Piper in Coronation Street, Sophie has appeared in numerous TV shows including Detectorists, Sandylands and season three of Sex Education. Before Corrie she played Stella in rival soap EastEnders from 2006-2007. Sophie’s also starred in several movies, including Emma, Four Weddings and a Funeral. Sophie has been in a David Walliams adaptation before too – playing Miss Maxwell in the 2017 film, Ratburger.

Hansel and Gretel are played by newcomers Bill Bekele and Lily Aspell.

Sophie Thompson and Mark Addy in 'Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After'. (Image credit: Sky)

'Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After's young stars Bill Bekele and Lily Aspell. (Image credit: Sky)

All about Sky's previous After Ever After films

The first of the franchise was named just After Ever After and was co-written by David Walliams. In the 2019 movie David played Prince Charming alongside Sian Gibson’s Cinderella, who realises after her wedding that her Prince isn’t all he’s cracked up to be. Celia Imrie played the wicked stepmother who hatched an evil plan to marry the doddery King, played by Tom Courtenay, so Cinderella had her work cut out trying to put things right.

Last Christmas saw Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After feature on Sky. This starred David Walliams as the giant and Sheridan Smith as the infamous giant-killer The Woman With No Name. The story told how Jack, played by Eddie Karanja, realised the giant was concussed and suffering from memory loss rather than dead and faced a battle to get him back home. However the pair soon learnt they had more in common than they thought and teamed up to work together.

All about the original fairytale of Hansel and Gretel

Hansel and Gretel was one of many fairytales written by the Brothers Grimm. It told the tale of a poor woodcutter who lived in the forest with his wife and two children, Hansel and Gretel. One night, when he realised he couldn’t afford to feed his children, he turned to his wife for advice and she told him to leave the children in the forest to fend for themselves. The first time he tried to do this, Hansel dropped a trail of stones, which led them back to the cottage, but the second time he left a trial of breadcrumbs which were eaten by birds. The children got lost in the forest and stumbled across a house made from cakes and sweets. After eating their fill they were lured inside by an old woman, who turned out to be a wicked witch. She planned to fatten up Hansel and eat him. However Gretel outsmarted the witch and pushed her in the oven so the children could escape.

More Christmas shows to enjoy in 2021...