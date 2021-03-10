Is 'Game of Thrones' on Netflix? How to watch 'Game of Thrones' around the world

Is Game of Thrones on Netflix? Where can I watch it? Don't worry we have it all covered!

Whether you couldn't quite handle how the series ended or were a fan of all the blood and backstabbing from day one, Game of Thrones was an utter phenomenon.

The fantasy series won 59 Emmys across its run, and it instantly became one of the most talked-about shows of the last decade upon its release.

The series was inspired by legendary fantasy author George R. R. Martin's series of novels. While we wait forever for the final book, the next best option we have is to revisit the saga by binging all eight seasons of the hit show.

If you’re planning a rewatch, you might be wondering how to watch Game of Thrones online. Here’s how!

Is Game of Thrones on Netflix?

Nope! Sadly, Game of Thrones fans or newcomers will need to head elsewhere to catch the fantasy show.

How to watch Game of Thrones in the US

Like all of HBO’s flagship shows, Game of Thrones is available to watch on HBO Max in the USA.

An HBO Max subscription costs $14.99 a month, but nets you access to a huge amount of content. Not only will you be able to tune into Game of Thrones, but you’ll also be able to watch Watchmen, It’s A Sin, Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant and so much more.

There’s also a huge range of movies available on the platform, including every single Warner Bros movie being released in 2021, a whole host of classics including the Alien franchise, Jaws, every Lord of the Rings movie and more recent films like Jojo Rabbit and Mad Max: Fury Road.

HBO Max can be installed on a range of devices, including iOS and Android mobiles and tablets, PlayStation and Xbox games consoles, select Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire tablets, and Roku. You can also watch in-browser, and via Chromecast.

If you’d prefer to purchase episodes or seasons individually, you can buy them on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Game of Thrones in the UK

Game of Thrones is available to stream on NOW TV in the UK. NOW TV is a contract-free streaming service that offers UK viewers a range of exclusive content and the chance to customise exactly what they want from their viewing experience.

All you’ll need to do to watch Game of Thrones is pick up a NOW TV Entertainment Pass for £9.99 (after a seven-day free trial), and you’ll be able to watch all eight seasons of the fantasy phenomenon, hassle-free.

Plus, if you add NOW TV Boost to your pass for £3 more, you’ll be able to watch in full 1080p HD and stream on 3 devices at the same time!

One of the easiest ways to watch NOW TV is with a NOW TV Smart Stick. By plugging one of these devices into your TV, you'll be able to stream content from whichever NOW TV pass you pick over WiFi!

NOW TV is also available on: the NOW TV set-top box, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku, BT and YouView set-top boxes, on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, select smart TVs and via Chromecast. On the go, you can watch with the NOW TV player on laptops (not Chromebooks), or via the NOW TV app on iOS and Android devices, too.

How many seasons of Game of Thrones are there?

Game of Thrones ran for 73 episodes across eight seasons. They were initially broadcast between 2011 and 2019.

Who was in Game of Thrones?

Game of Thrones featured an ensemble cast that included Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sean Bean (Ned Stark), Carice van Houten (Melisandre), Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon) and Kristian Nairn (Hodor).