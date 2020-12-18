'The Flight Attendant' renewed for a second season on HBO Max

The antics of Cassie Bowden and The Flight Attendant will return to HBO Max for Season 2. WarnerMedia announced the renewal a day after the season finale dropped for Season 1.

“To say that I am elated would be an understatement," said Kaley Cuoco, who who stars in the series and also serves as executive producer. "The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success."

The eight-part series, which premiered on HBO Max on Nov. 26, follows Cassandra Bowden, a flight attendant whose flirtation with 3C passenger Alex Sokolov leads to a wild night in Bangkok (is there any other kind?) — and him in bed with his throat slashed. The question is who killed Alex, and why.

The series is part murder mystery, part caper, part drama, part comedy — and it manages to pull off every one of those things while telling a gripping story. It traipses through New York, Bangkok and Rome, with Cassie drawing her coworkers and friends into the aftermath.

“We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics," Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max, said in the same press release. "We congratulate Kaley, Steve, Greg and Sarah, along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season. I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next.”

No word yet on when to expect the second season of The Flight Attendant, who else might star, and what Cassie will be up to this time. (HBO Max did say that Season 2 will "feature Cassie in a new adventure.)

In addition to Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, The Flight Attendant also stars Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month and gets you all the legacy HBO content you've come to know and love, as well as new exclusives like The Flight Attendant. HBO Max is now available on Roku. You also can watch HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and on the web.