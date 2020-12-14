The best Christmas Netflix movies

With only two weeks to go until Christmas, now is the very best time to binge watch for the holidays. Celebrating Christmas this year is going to be weird for a lot of us, but the magic of the movies can help our Grinch sized hearts grow three sizes. Fortunately for us, Netflix has plenty in store to choose from. Between classic holiday fare and fresh originals, your Christmas watchlist is set.

Bad Moms Christmas (2016)

Amy (Mila Kunis), Kiki (Kristen Bell), and Carla (Kathryn Hahn) are three overworked and under-appreciated moms absolutely fed-up with the pressures, obligations, and double standards of motherhood. In the sequel to the very popular Bad Moms the trio are back to rebel against the “Super Bowl for moms,” Christmas. The three try their best to create the perfect Christmas celebration for their families, but things prove even more difficult than usual when their own mothers (Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon, and Cheryl Hines) come to visit.

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Thanks to a recently released sequel, fans of sexy Santa Kurt Russell are fortunate enough to celebrate the upcoming holiday with a double feature of The Christmas Chronicles. Get your start with the original, where two kids named Kate and Teddy sneak into Santa’s sleigh, but an issue arises and Santa crashes, losing all of the Christmas presents. Now it’s up to the kids and Santa to correctly deliver all of the gifts before Christmas morning.

The Holiday Calendar (2018)

Unexplainable Christmas magic is one of the greatest gifts to the subgenre, and The Holiday Calendar is one of the very best examples. Kat Graham (All Eyez on Me, Operation Christmas Drop) stars as Abby, a struggling photographer who receives an antique advent calendar from her grandfather. As Abby opens each door, she discovers the calendar’s gifts can predict the future, as well as help her find the love of her life.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Is this a perfect Christmas movie? Probably. Jim Carrey’s iconic take as Dr. Seuss’ favorite holiday Whovian antagonist is an absolute delight, and brought us the now-iconic song “Where Are You, Christmas?” The comedy still holds up after all these years, but the production design is an absolute marvel that will immediately transport you to a winter wonderland. Don’t listen to what the evil Matthew Morrison tries to tell you, Jim Carrey is the true green fur Christmas hero.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

If you’re looking for a charming way to welcome the holiday season, look no further. Jingle Jangle has the heart of a classic Christmas story, but still feels totally fresh and unique than anything made before. It’s a musical fantasy about a jaded toy maker revitalized with the spirit of creation thanks to his precarious granddaughter Journey. It’s the perfect addition to your holiday watching favorites and soon to be an instant traditional must-watch. Long live Black girl magic.

Klaus (2019)

Jesper Johansson (Jason Schwartzman) is the spoiled brat son of the Royal Postmaster General, and has been trying to flunk out of the postman academy. His disappointed father sends him to the distant town of Smeerensburg and notes that if Jesper fails to post 6,000 letters within a year, he will be cut off from his family’s fortune. Once Jesper arrives in the snowy town, the film transforms into a beautiful origin story of Santa Claus, with J.K. Simmons as the titular Klaus. The Academy Award nominated film is truly something to behold, and an absolute modern Christmas classic.

Let it Snow (2019)

Adapted from the book by John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle, Let It Snow is an entangled anthology starring an ensemble cast of some of the best young actors working today. Kiernan Shipka, Isabela Moner, Matthew Noszka, Liv Hewson, Odeya Rush, Anna Akana, Mitchell Hope, and Shameik Moore all star in their respective gen-z Christmas tales, with Joan Cusack and D’Arcy Carden also featured. The film follows three different teenagers as they experience a huge snow storm in the town of Gracetown during the Christmas season, with all of their stories intertwining with Christmas cheer.

The Princess Switch (2018)

Mark Twain’s The Prince and the Pauper is a classic novel, but it was truly lacking Vanessa Hudgens and an artisanal bakery in Chicago. A week before Christmas, a duchess switches places with a young baker who looks exactly like her. The duo intend to see how the other side lives, but things quickly grow complicated when they each fall in love with the other’s beau. A smash hit on Netflix, the network recently dropped a sequel that held the “most-watched” spot upon its release.

Santa Girl (2019)

You know how the Amish have a rite of passage called “Rumspringa” where they’re able to live outside of the community? Well, Santa Girl is sort of like that, but for the daughter of Santa Claus. Santa's daughter is given the chance to attend college for one semester in the 'real' world before heading back to the North Pole marry Jack Frost and attend to the family business. It’s a cute coming-of-age story with some Christmas flair, and a great performance from Barry Bostwick as Santa Claus.

White Christmas (1954)

While Netflix is dominated by original content and lesser-known newer releases, they’re also the home of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, a certifiable classic in every sense of the word. The technicolor dream of Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen is a must-watch for most, and Netflix’s availability makes it easier for families to keep the tradition alive no matter how far apart those may be celebrating.