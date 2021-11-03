'Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas' — release date, plot, everything we know

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas is a brand new Christmas caper starring everyone's favorite animated sheep!

Netflix is home to so many great holiday movies and specials every single year, and 2021 is proving to be no different. After Aardman Animation's star sheep made the jump to Netflix for his latest series, Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom in 2020, he's joining Netflix's festive line-up this year.

It's been six years since Shaun and co. last had a proper festive outing (2015's The Farmer's Llamas), but he's back for a new adventure. When a raid on the farmhouse for Christmas supplies goes wrong, one of the members of the Flock will go missing, and its over to Shaun and his friends to rescue them before it's too late!

Here's everything we know about Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas so far...

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas launches on Netflix in the US, Latin America, Canada, parts of Europe, and the Middle East on Dec. 3.

It will also be part of the BBC Christmas line-up in the UK, although we don't know exactly when it will air just yet.

How long is 'Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas'?

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas will be a half-hour Christmas special.

'Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas' plot

Thanks to the official Shaun the Sheep website, we know what we can expect from Shaun's latest caper. Their summary of The Flight Before Christmas reads:

"Shaun's season excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else's present?"

It sounds exactly like the kind of chaotic adventure that Aardman's beloved sheep is famous for, so The Flight Before Christmas is sure to be a hit for all the family when it airs in December.

'Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas' voice cast

At the time of writing, the only confirmed member of the voice cast is Justin Fletcher, who has voiced the character since the show debuted way back in 2007.

We'd wager that it's highly likely fellow actors like John Sparkes (Bitzer the dog) will be back on board for Shaun's latest escapade, too!

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but be sure to keep checking back as we'll update this guide if and when Netflix releases the Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas trailer!