Justin Fletcher — things you didn't know about the Mr Tumble star

Justin Fletcher is known to millions of kids as Mr Tumble or MR TUMBLE as they shout at the TV! Justin also hosts another children’s favourite, Justin’s House, which is also on CBeebies. Plus he also fronts Something Special, Gigglebiz, and GiggleQuiz. All of these shows are currently available to watch on iPlayer.

Amazingly, Justin plays all the characters in Gigglebiz! But there’s more to Justin than that. Here are several things you probably don’t know about the children’s TV star…

1. Justin Fletcher — who plays Mr Tumble — was awarded an MBE by The Queen in 2008

The star, who’s now been working on children’s TV for 25 years, received the award for services “to children’s broadcasting and the voluntary sector” and he recalled that one of the guards called out MR TUMBLE! But Justin didn’t catch the cheeky guard! It’s also said that The Queen likes putting on Mr Tumble whenever she has little family members around!

2. Justin Fletcher’s hit show Gigglebiz was inspired by The Fast Show!

He commented: “I wanted to bring a children’s version of The Fast Show really and there wasn’t anything out there at the time. So I pitched it to the commissioning editor of the Beeb and he replied, ‘Look we’ll make it but you’ve got to play all of the characters!’ The gauntlet was set.”

3. Justin was helped on the road to stardom by Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield helped Justin Fletcher. (Image credit: Getty)

Justin once told Phillip on This Morning: “You are responsible for my career, that’s very true. At my third year in drama school I met Phillip and he very kindly gave me some advice and he said go out there and make a show reel and get it out there… and I did and I got my first job about three weeks later. You were my inspiration!”

4. His cousin was in Dire Straits!

Yep, Justin’s cousin Guy Fletcher (his dad is also called Guy) is a musician. Speaking to Metro once, Justin said: “My cousin, Guy Fletcher, used to be the keyboard player in Dire Straits at the time of the Brothers In Arms album.”

5. Justin provides the bleats on children’s favourite Shaun the Sheep!

Justin Fletcher promoting a Shaun the Sheep film. (Image credit: Getty)

Here’s Justin promoting the second Shaun the Sheep film — Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. Justin voices Shaun and Timmy, but he reckons the animators are the real stars. “I do the easy bit really, the heroes are the animators,” he told The One Show.

Did you know that Justin also voiced Jake and Doodles the dog in The Tweenies! And Shaun isn’t the only famous animal Justin has voiced as he played loyal Timmy the dog in Famous 5: On The Case, an animated TV series based on the legendary Famous Five stories by Enid Blyton.

6. Justin’s songwriter father, Guy Fletcher, penned Cliff Richard’s Eurovision entry, Power to All Our Friends in 1973.

Justin’s dad also wrote for Elvis and Ray Charles. Reflecting his father’s musical skills, Justin has released his own pop albums, including Justin Fletcher Gold. It features Justin singing classics like The Hokey Cokey and The Wheels On The Bus.

7. Justin loves music and classic cars.

He once told the BBC: “I’m quite into classic cars. I’m quite fascinated by things like that… Film music is so important to me. I was brought up in the music industry.”

Justin Fletcher’s Fact File

Justin Fletcher’s age is 51. His date of birth is 15 June 1970.

Justin Fletcher’s not currently dating anyone.

Justin Fletcher doesn’t have any children, but he is the son of songwriter Guy Fletcher, and he has three sisters and one brother.

Justin Fletcher’s place of birth is Reading, Berkshire.

Justin Fletcher’s height is 5ft 7inches.

Something Special, Justin’s House, Gigglebiz, and GiggleQuiz are all shown on CBeebies.

