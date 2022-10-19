Christmas with You: release date, cast, plot, trailer for the Netflix holiday movie

Tis the season for holiday movies, and Netflix has a heartwarming new movie to help get you in the holiday spirit. It seems like everyone is making holiday movies these days, and Netflix Christmas movies are always entertaining and full of big name celebrities, like this year's Falling for Christmas with Lindsay Lohan.

Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) returns to Netflix as Angelina, a pop star tasked by her record company with developing a holiday song. When she comes upon a video of a young fan singing her song, she decides to pay the fan a visit. And when she meets the girl’s father (Freddy Prinze Jr.), she realizes that this chance meeting might be more than she bargained for in the best of ways.

While holiday movies tend to be formulaic, the true measure of a movie’s success is the energy between the cast and whether it puts you in the mood for the holidays. Based on the trailer alone, Christmas with You measures up on both accounts.

Here’s everything you need to know about Christmas with You.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Christmas with You premieres in the US and the UK on November 17, exclusively on Netflix.

Christmas with You cast

Aimee Garcia is a familiar face to Netflix fans who watched her play Ella in the Netflix hit Lucifer. It’s not surprising that she’s playing a pop star; some of Garcia’s most memorable episodes of Lucifer were musical episodes that allowed her to show off her singing and dancing abilities. Garcia has appeared in a number of shows over the years including recurring roles in Dexter and Vegas.

Freddy Prinze Jr. is well known for his roles in movies like She’s All That, the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, Star Wars: Rebels and the live action Scooby-Doo franchise. He most recently appeared in Clerks III.

Here is the complete Christmas with You cast. We will add character names as they become available.

Aimee Garcia as Angelina

Freddy Prinze Jr. (character TBA)

Deja Monique Cruz as Cristina

Zenzi Williams as Monique

Lawrence J. Hughes as Barry

Christmas with You director

Christmas with You was directed by Gabriela Tagliavini. Tagliavini is an award winning writer and director, known for Spanish language movies and TV shows. She’s currently developing a feature film for Sony along with this holiday project for Netflix.

Christmas with You plot

Here’s the description of Christmas with You from Netflix:

"Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan's wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love."

Christmas with You trailer

Take a look at the feel-good trailer for Christmas with You trailer.

How to watch Christmas with You

Christmas with You is a Netflix original available exclusively through the streaming service. If you don’t have a Netflix subscription you can choose from one of the options below.