Holidazed: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel series

Christmas in July kicks off on Hallmark Channel with Holidazed, a Hallmark Plus original series that's making its network TV debut during the annual Christmas in July programming event.

Hallmark Channel took fans on a journey around the world in June with movies set in Spain, Italy and Peru during the annual Passport to Love 2025 programming event. The movies in the Passport to Love 2025 series include To Barcelona, With Love, To Barcelona, Forever and Villa Amore.

Here's everything we know about Holidazed.

Holidazed premieres Sunday, July 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. The six-episode series is already available to stream on Hallmark Plus.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.

Holidazed premise

Here's the official synopsis of Holidazed from Hallmark Channel:

"The series follows six families, all living on the same cul-de-sac, as they gather for the holidays when emotions are amplified and relationships tested. But in the end, all come together in heartwarming and funny celebrations that showcase what we do have in common: LOVE in all its different forms."

Holidazed cast

Holidazed features Loretta Devine (Grey’s Anatomy) as Linda Johnson, Dennis Haysbert (24) as Robert Johnson, Ser’Darius Blain (Jumanji) as Evan, Virginia Madsen (Sideways) as Connie Manetti-Hanahan, John C. McGinley (Scrubs) as Chuck Manetti-Hanahan, Holland Roden (Teen Wolf) as Katie Manetti-Hanahan, Lucille Soong as Grandma Lin, Osric Chau (Supernatural), Noemi Gonzalez (East Los High) as Gaby Camarena, Lindy Booth (The Librarians) as Lucy Wood, Rachelle Lefevre (Twilight) as Sylvie Woods, Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars) as Josh Hill and Erin Cahill (Power Rangers Time Force) as Nora Jacobs.

Holidazed trailer

Take a look at the preview of Holidazed below, along with video introductions of the six families.

