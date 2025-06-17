Holidazed: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel series
The holiday series first debuted on Hallmark Plus.
Christmas in July kicks off on Hallmark Channel with Holidazed, a Hallmark Plus original series that's making its network TV debut during the annual Christmas in July programming event.
Here's everything we know about Holidazed.
Holidazed release date
Holidazed premieres Sunday, July 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. The six-episode series is already available to stream on Hallmark Plus.
We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.
Holidazed premise
Here's the official synopsis of Holidazed from Hallmark Channel:
"The series follows six families, all living on the same cul-de-sac, as they gather for the holidays when emotions are amplified and relationships tested. But in the end, all come together in heartwarming and funny celebrations that showcase what we do have in common: LOVE in all its different forms."
Holidazed cast
Holidazed features Loretta Devine (Grey’s Anatomy) as Linda Johnson, Dennis Haysbert (24) as Robert Johnson, Ser’Darius Blain (Jumanji) as Evan, Virginia Madsen (Sideways) as Connie Manetti-Hanahan, John C. McGinley (Scrubs) as Chuck Manetti-Hanahan, Holland Roden (Teen Wolf) as Katie Manetti-Hanahan, Lucille Soong as Grandma Lin, Osric Chau (Supernatural), Noemi Gonzalez (East Los High) as Gaby Camarena, Lindy Booth (The Librarians) as Lucy Wood, Rachelle Lefevre (Twilight) as Sylvie Woods, Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars) as Josh Hill and Erin Cahill (Power Rangers Time Force) as Nora Jacobs.
Holidazed trailer
Take a look at the preview of Holidazed below, along with video introductions of the six families.
