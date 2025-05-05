The Motherhood: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel reality series
Four women come together to support single moms in this charming reality series.
The Motherhood is a new reality series coming to Hallmark Channel. Featuring a very talented group of lifestyle experts led by host Connie Britton, the series seeks to give single mothers support so that they can live their best lives.
Here's everything we know about The Motherhood.
The Motherhood release date
The Motherhood premieres Monday, May 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel, and will stream the following day on Hallmark Plus.
We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.
The Motherhood premise
Here's the official synopsis of The Motherhood from Hallmark Channel:
"Connie Britton, along with three experts in parenting, style, and home — Angela Rose, Destini Ann, and Taryn Hicks — help single mothers create more balanced and fulfilling lives for themselves and their families. Together, they form: The Motherhood."
The Motherhood cast
The Motherhood features host Connie Britton (actor, The White Lotus, Friday Night Lights), Destini Davis (Parenting Coach), Taryn Hicks (Style and Self Love Expert) and Angela Rose (DIY and Home Specialist).
The Motherhood trailer
Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of The Motherhood on Hallmark Channel.
