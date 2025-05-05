The Motherhood: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel reality series

Four women come together to support single moms in this charming reality series.

Destini Davis, Taryn Hicks, Connie Britton, Angela Rose walking down a street together in The Motherhood
Destini Davis, Taryn Hicks, Connie Britton and Angela Rose in The Motherhood (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Michael Larsen)

The Motherhood is a new reality series coming to Hallmark Channel. Featuring a very talented group of lifestyle experts led by host Connie Britton, the series seeks to give single mothers support so that they can live their best lives.

The Motherhood joins a new slate of reality series at Hallmark, including the upcoming Armed to Build, Murder Mystery House, Daughter of the Bride and Baked with Love: Holiday, along with Hallmark Channel's slate of popular scripted series like When Calls the Heart, The Way Home and The Chicken Sisters.

Here's everything we know about The Motherhood.

The Motherhood release date

The Motherhood premieres Monday, May 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel, and will stream the following day on Hallmark Plus.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.

The Motherhood premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Motherhood from Hallmark Channel:

"Connie Britton, along with three experts in parenting, style, and home — Angela Rose, Destini Ann, and Taryn Hicks — help single mothers create more balanced and fulfilling lives for themselves and their families. Together, they form: The Motherhood."

The Motherhood cast

The Motherhood features host Connie Britton (actor, The White Lotus, Friday Night Lights), Destini Davis (Parenting Coach), Taryn Hicks (Style and Self Love Expert) and Angela Rose (DIY and Home Specialist).

The Motherhood trailer

Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of The Motherhood on Hallmark Channel.

Preview - The Motherhood Starring Connie Britton - Hallmark Channel - YouTube Preview - The Motherhood Starring Connie Britton - Hallmark Channel - YouTube
Watch On
