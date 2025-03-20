Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Mishael Morgan and Brendan Morgan in Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act

Shari is looking for a fresh start after a breakup in Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act. It's one of the all-new movies in the Spring Into Love 2025 celebration on Hallmark Channel.

Spring Into Love 2025 includes five all-new movies. Four of the movies are part of the Hearts Around the Table series: Jenna's First Love, Shari's Second Act, Josh's Third Serving and Kiki's Fourth Ingredient. Journey to You is the fifth movie in the Spring Into Love event.

Here's everything we know about Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act.

Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act premieres Saturday, March 29, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a UK premiere date but as soon as we have more information we'll post it here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act premise

Here's the official synopsis of Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act from Hallmark Channel:

"Shari just moved back to D.C. after a breakup and hopes to start painting again. Inspiration hits when she meets Evan, a repairman who winds up actually being a gallery owner."

Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act cast

Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act features Mishael Morgan (The Young and the Restless) as Shari and Brendan Morgan (Meet Me Next Christmas) as Evan.

The movie also features Mindy Cohn as Angie, Ashley Newbrough as Jenna, Jake Epstein as Josh, Kathryn Davis as Kiki, Darlene Cooke as Lindsay and Gage Arbuthnot as Kyle.

Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek for Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act below.

Preview - Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act - Starring Mishael Morgan & Brendan Morgan - YouTube Watch On