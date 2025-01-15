An Unexpected Valentine: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Lacey Chabert and Robert Buckley team-up in this fun rom-com romp.
Lacey Chabert and Robert Buckley team up in An Unexpected Valentine, the all-new Hallmark Channel original movie kicking off the network's Loveuary celebration.
Hallmark Channel's Loveuary 2025 lineup includes several original movies, which this years is made up of An Unexpected Valentine, Sisterhood, Inc., Return to Office and The Wish Swap.
Here's everything we know about An Unexpected Valentine.
An Unexpected Valentine release date
An Unexpected Valentine premieres Saturday, February 1, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a release date for UK fans at this time, but when one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.
An Unexpected Valentine premise
Here's the official synopsis of An Unexpected Valentine from Hallmark Channel:
"A chance encounter on Valentine's Day brings Hannah and Finn together as they race through New York City to return a lost engagement ring and save one couple’s special day."
An Unexpected Valentine cast
An Unexpected Valentine features Hallmark regulars Lacey Chabert as Hannah and Roberty Buckley as Finn.
Chabert is widely known as the face of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas celebration. Some of her Hallmark movies include A Merry Scottish Christmas, The Christmas Quest and His & Hers. She's also known for starring in Mean Girls, Party of Five and, most recently, Netflix's Hot Frosty.
Buckley is known for his roles in iZombie, One Tree Hill and Lipstick Jungle. For Hallmark, some of his most popular movies include The Christmas House and its sequel, The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, Blind Date Book Club and 'Twas the Date Before Christmas.
An Unexpected Valentine trailer
There's no preview or sneak peek for An Unexpected Valentine just yet but we expect to see one soon. Once it's available we'll have it for you right here.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.