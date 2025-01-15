An Unexpected Valentine: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Lacey Chabert and Robert Buckley team up in An Unexpected Valentine, the all-new Hallmark Channel original movie kicking off the network's Loveuary celebration.

Hallmark Channel's Loveuary 2025 lineup includes several original movies, which this years is made up of An Unexpected Valentine, Sisterhood, Inc., Return to Office and The Wish Swap.

Here's everything we know about An Unexpected Valentine.

An Unexpected Valentine premieres Saturday, February 1, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK fans at this time, but when one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

An Unexpected Valentine premise

Here's the official synopsis of An Unexpected Valentine from Hallmark Channel:

"A chance encounter on Valentine's Day brings Hannah and Finn together as they race through New York City to return a lost engagement ring and save one couple’s special day."

An Unexpected Valentine cast

An Unexpected Valentine features Hallmark regulars Lacey Chabert as Hannah and Roberty Buckley as Finn.

Chabert is widely known as the face of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas celebration. Some of her Hallmark movies include A Merry Scottish Christmas, The Christmas Quest and His & Hers. She's also known for starring in Mean Girls, Party of Five and, most recently, Netflix's Hot Frosty.

Buckley is known for his roles in iZombie, One Tree Hill and Lipstick Jungle. For Hallmark, some of his most popular movies include The Christmas House and its sequel, The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, Blind Date Book Club and 'Twas the Date Before Christmas.

An Unexpected Valentine trailer

There's no preview or sneak peek for An Unexpected Valentine just yet but we expect to see one soon. Once it's available we'll have it for you right here.