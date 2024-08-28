His and Hers: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Lacey Chabert Hallmark Channel movie

Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert in His and Hers

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott are back together in His and Hers, a new Hallmark Channel original movie to kick off Fall Into Love 2024.

His and Hers marks a very special occasion for Chabert and Elliott; it's their 10th collaboration. The duo first co-starred alongside each other in 2015 and have been making movies together ever since.

"A chance to reunite with my dear friend, Brennan Elliot and bringing these stories to the audience together is always such a joyful experience. I hope the fans enjoy these new characters!" Chabert said in a press release.

Elliott agreed. "I have been so blessed and lucky to have been able to star in 10 films with Lacey Chabert! She is a great friend, and collaborating with her on screen has been one of the most treasured and impactful joys of my career."

Fall Into Love 2024 features a total of five new movies including His and Hers, The Heiress and the Handyman, Falling Together, The Real West, Autumn at Apple Hill and Haunted Wedding.

Here's everything we know about His and Hers.

His and Hers premieres Saturday, September 7, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for viewers in the UK, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.

His and Hers premise

Here's the official synopsis of His and Hers from Hallmark Channel:

"Married lawyers Dana and Mark find their personal and professional lives in conflict when they're assigned as opposing counsel in a high profile celebrity divorce case, forcing them to navigate the challenges of their clients and rediscover the strength of their own relationship."

His and Hers cast

Lacey Chabert (Haul Out the Holly, Mean Girls) stars as Dana and Brennan Elliott (Ms. Christmas Comes to Town, UnREAL) plays her husband, Mark.

The movie also stars Stephanie Bennett as Tabby, Clayton James as Brett, Mariesa Crouse as Gwen and Kallie Hu as Kim.

His and Hers trailer

Excited for His and Hers? Check out a preview of the movie below!