Ms. Christmas Comes to Town: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

Ms. Christmas Comes to Town, a heartwarming story of inspiration and love, kicks off Miracles of Christmas 2023 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Miracles of Christmas movies premiere on Thursdays this year, leading into Countdown to Christmas 2023 on Hallmark Channel every weekend.

In the movie, Barbara Niven plays a host on the Holiday Shopping Channel. When she gets devastating news about her health, she goes on a cross-country tour to spread cheer with Brennan Elliot and Erica Durance.

Here's everything we know about Ms. Christmas Comes to Town.

Ms. Christmas Comes to Town premieres Thursday, October 26, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie will also be available to watch on Peacock.

As of this writing, we don't have a premiere date for UK viewers, but once one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Ms. Christmas Comes to Town plot

Here's the synopsis of Ms. Christmas Comes to Town from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries:

"A shopping channel host known as Ms. Christmas receives a terminal diagnosis, which inspires a multi-city excursion set to spread Christmas cheer before her farewell broadcast."

Ms. Christmas Comes to Town cast

Erica Durance is probably best known for her role as Lois Lane in Smallville and as the lead in Saving Hope. She's also a familiar face to Hallmark Channel and Lifetime movie fans with her roles in Unexpected Grace, Color My World with Love and We Need a Little Christmas.

Brennan Elliot is well known for his role as Dr. Nick Biancavilla on Strong Medicine. He's also a very familiar face around the Hallmark family, with roles in the series Cedar Cove and movies like A Christmas Melody and Love You Like Christmas.

Barbara Niven played Marilyn Monroe in HBO's The Rat Pack. Over the years she's appeared in more than 100 TV and movie roles, as well as being active in the Screen Actors Guild and with the American Humane Society. She's appeared in a number of Hallmark movies including The Christmas Contest and Christmas at the Golden Dragon.

Ms. Christmas Comes to Town trailer

Take a look at the holiday joy to be found in the trailer for Ms. Christmas Comes to Town:

How to watch Ms. Christmas Comes to Town

Ms. Christmas Comes to Town is an original movie produced for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day through your cable service.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription. You can also access Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.