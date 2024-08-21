The Magic of Lemon Drops: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Three lemon drops wield magical powers in this dreamy movie.
A woman's aunt gives her a unique gift that allows her to see what her life could have been in the all-new Hallmark Channel original movie The Magic of Lemon Drops.
Hallmark Channel's Summer Nights 2024 celebration features a total of five original movies, including Junebug, My Dreams of You, A Costa Rican Wedding and Head Over Heels. Summer Nights is tucked between Hallmark's Christmas in July celebration and their annual Fall Into Love event.
Here's everything we know about The Magic of Lemon Drops.
The Magic of Lemon Drops release date
The Magic of Lemon Drops premieres Saturday, August 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a release date for UK viewers but once one is available we'll add that information here.
Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.
The Magic of Lemon Drops premise
Here's the synopsis of The Magic of Lemon Drops from Hallmark Channel:
"When Lolly's Aunt gives her three magical lemon drops, she gets to experience what her life would have been like if she had made different choices and lived those unfulfilled dreams."
The Magic of Lemon Drops cast
The Magic of Lemon Drops features Lyndsy Fonseca (Nikita) as Lolly and Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars) as Rory. The movie also stars Mariam Bernstein, Sydney Sabiston, John B. Lowe, Henriette Ivanans and Stephanie Sy.
The movie was directed by Maclain Nelson. The script was written by Tracy Andreen, based on the book The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie by Rachel Linden.
The Magic of Lemon Drops trailer
You can watch the trailer for The Magic of Lemon Drops below.
