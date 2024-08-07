My Dreams of You: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
There's a mix-up ay Dream Central.
Imagine having dreams that weren't meant for you, and in those dreams, you meet the man of your, well, dreams. However, in a twist, what happens if he doesn't know who you are? That's the story in My Dreams of You on Hallmark Channel.
Hallmark Channel's Summer Nights 2024 celebration includes four other brand new original movies including Junebug, A Costa Rican Wedding, The Magic of Lemon Drops and Head Over Heels.
Here's everything we know about My Dreams of You.
My Dreams of You release date
My Dreams of You premieres Saturday, August 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a UK release date just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.
My Dreams of You premise
Here's the synopsis of My Dreams of You from Hallmark Channel: "Grace has recurring dreams about a handsome stranger named Michael due to a mix-up in Dream Central. When they finally meet in person, Grace is shocked to learn he has no idea who she is."
My Dreams of You cast
In My Dreams of You, Skylar Samuels (Aurora Teagarden Mysteries) stars as Grace, a struggling novelist. Kapil Talwalker (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) is Michael, an aspiring musician. Cecilia Lee (The Holiday Swap) plays Alura, the clerk in Dreamland who mistakenly introduces Grace and Michael in Grace's dreams.
My Dreams of You trailer
Eager to know more about My Dreams of You? Take a look at the preview and sneak peek below!
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.