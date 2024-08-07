My Dreams of You: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Imagine having dreams that weren't meant for you, and in those dreams, you meet the man of your, well, dreams. However, in a twist, what happens if he doesn't know who you are? That's the story in My Dreams of You on Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark Channel's Summer Nights 2024 celebration includes four other brand new original movies including Junebug, A Costa Rican Wedding, The Magic of Lemon Drops and Head Over Heels.

Here's everything we know about My Dreams of You.

My Dreams of You premieres Saturday, August 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a UK release date just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.

My Dreams of You premise

Here's the synopsis of My Dreams of You from Hallmark Channel: "Grace has recurring dreams about a handsome stranger named Michael due to a mix-up in Dream Central. When they finally meet in person, Grace is shocked to learn he has no idea who she is."

My Dreams of You cast

In My Dreams of You, Skylar Samuels (Aurora Teagarden Mysteries) stars as Grace, a struggling novelist. Kapil Talwalker (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) is Michael, an aspiring musician. Cecilia Lee (The Holiday Swap) plays Alura, the clerk in Dreamland who mistakenly introduces Grace and Michael in Grace's dreams.

My Dreams of You trailer

Eager to know more about My Dreams of You? Take a look at the preview and sneak peek below!

Preview - My Dreams of You - Starring Skyler Samuels and Kapil Talwalkar - YouTube Watch On