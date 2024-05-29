For Love and Honey: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
The Passport to Love 2024 movie takes fans to Malta.
There's a mystery in Malta in the new Hallmark Channel Passport to Love 2024 movie, For Love and Honey.
For Love and Honey is one of the new Passport to Love 2024 movies coming to Hallmark Channel in June. The lineup also includes Savoring Paris with Bethany Joy Lenz, Stanley Weber and Ben Wiggins.
For Love and Honey was filmed on location in Malta.
Here's everything we know about For Love and Honey.
For Love and Honey release date
For Love and Honey premieres Saturday, June 1, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a release date for UK viewers at this time, but as soon as we have one we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.
For Love and Honey premise
Here's the premise for the new Hallmark Channel movie For Love and Honey:
"Beekeeper Eva uncovers an ancient fresco while rescuing a hive. Austen, a visiting archeologist, thinks it is key to his research, so he persuades Eva to help him on his quest across Malta."
For Love and Honey cast
For Love and Honey stars Andrew Walker (Three Wise Men and a Baby, Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans) as an American archaeologist, Austen, who is working on a big project in Malta. Margaret Clunie (Victoria, Andor) is Eva, a beekeeper trying to save a local hive.
For Love and Honey trailer
Take a look at the bee-lightful preview and sneak peek for the Hallmark Channel movie For Love and Honey below.
