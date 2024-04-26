Curious Caterer Foiled Plans: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie

Goldy Berry and Detective Schultz are back in action in Curious Caterer Foiled Plans, an all-new movie on Hallmark Mystery.

The beloved caterer-turned-sleuth returns for another mystery in Curious Caterer Foiled Plans. This is the fourth time that franchise stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker have teamed up, and Foiled Plans could be their biggest movie yet.

This time around Goldy is catering at Hyde Castle, serving up authentic Medieval food in a very authentic location. When a murder takes place during the feast, Goldy is forced to follow the clues to figure out what happened.

Here's everything we know about Curious Caterer Foiled Plans.

Curious Caterer Foiled Plans premieres Friday, April 26, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

Curious Caterer Foiled Plans premise

Here's the official synopsis of Curious Caterer Foiled Plans from Hallmark Mystery: "When Goldy Berry’s Medieval feast at Hyde Castle gets interrupted by a murder, she teams up with Detective Shultz to solve the mystery before the murderer strikes again."

Curious Caterer Foiled Plans cast

Curious Caterer Foiled Plans stars Nikki DeLoach (The Gift of Peace, Awkward) as caterer Goldy Berry and Andrew Walker (Three Wise Men and a Baby, Christmas Island) as Detective Tom Schultz.

Curious Caterer Foiled Plans trailer

Take a look at the Curious Caterer Foiled Plans sneak peek and preview below: