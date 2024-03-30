An Easter Bloom: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Spring is a magical time, so when a gardener finds her family farm in trouble she turns to a local floral competition hoping for an Easter miracle. That's the story in An Easter Bloom, part of the Spring Into Love celebration on Hallmark Channel.

An Easter Bloom is one of many movies lined up in the Spring Into Love programming event, including Shifting Gears, Blind Date Book Club, Legend of the Lost Locket, Falling in Love in Niagara and Branching Out.

Here's everything we know about An Easter Bloom.

An Easter Bloom premieres Saturday, March 30, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.

An Easter Bloom premise

Here's a synopsis of An Easter Bloom from Hallmark Channel: "A gardener sets out to save her family farm by entering a floral competition for Easter. She meets a local pastor along the way who helps her restore the hope she lost."

An Easter Bloom cast

Aimée Teegarden (Friday Night Lights, Christmas Class Reunion) stars as Amanda, a young gardener trying to save her family's farm.

Benjamin Hollingsworth (Virgin River, The Santa Summit) plays Derrick, a pastor at the local church who is able to inspire Amanda and restore her beliefs during the Easter season.

An Easter Bloom trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of An Easter Bloom below: