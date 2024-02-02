Love and Jane: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Imagine being a devoted Jane Austen fan and then one day having the author appear in your life to dispense dating advice? Such is the case for Alison Sweeney in the new Hallmark Channel movie Love and Jane.

Love and Jane is part of the Loveuary celebration on the network, featuring Jane Austen-themed movies all month long. The other movies included in the Loveuary lineup are Paging Mr. Darcy, An American in Austen and Sense and Sensibility.

Here's everything we know about Love and Jane.

Love and Jane premieres Saturday, February 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

If you're wondering how to watch Love and Jane, you have some options. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch New Year New Movies originals you'll need access to the channel.

Love and Jane plot

Here's the plot of Love and Jane from Hallmark Channel:

"Lilly, a hopeless romantic and literary enthusiast, is surprised when her wish to talk to her favorite author comes true and Jane Austen herself appears in her life."

Love and Jane cast

Alison Sweeney (Lilly) is an actor, producer, author and TV host. She's the face of Hallmark's Hannah Swensen Mysteries and she's appeared in several other Hallmark original movies, including The Wedding Veil trilogy. She joined the Days of Our Lives cast at the age of 16 and also hosted 13 seasons of The Biggest Loser.

Benjamin Aryes (Trevor) has enjoyed a prolific career spanning movies and television, with memorable performances in shows like Saving Hope, The Good Doctor and The Vampire Diaries. He's also a Hallmark Channel regular, appearing in movies like Falling for Vermont, Field Day and Miracle in Bethlehem, PA.

Love and Jane also stars Kendra Anderson as Jane Austen. The Canadian actor previously appeared alongside Sweeney in A Zest Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

Love and Jane trailer

If you're eager to get a glimpse at Love and Jane, take a look at the preview and sneak peek below!